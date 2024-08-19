Trying on a new pair of shoes was equally exciting and confusing for one 1-year-old girl.
The girl, whose name was not shared, was caught on camera reacting to a new pair of sandals that squeaked with each step she took.
A viral video, captured in August by her mom, Karlie Miller, shows the girl walking in circles and moving her head in disbelief as she tries to figure out from where the squeaking noise is coming.
After a few seconds of confusion, the toddler appears to put it together that her shoes squeak, and reacts with a huge smile.
Miller, of Kyrbyville, Texas, told Storyful her daughter was both "confused" and "pleasantly surprised" that her shoes were the source of the surprising noise.