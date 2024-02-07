With so much early hype ahead of the Super Bowl focused on A-list appearances in new commercial spots or Taylor Swift travel timelines, some seriously delicious Super Bowl food ideas have flown quietly under the radar.

Take, for instance, this genius mashup recipe that combines deviled eggs and tater tots.

Spicy pickled deviled tots are a perfect Super Bowl snack food. Dan Whalen/The Food in my Beard

As the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs prepare take the field in Las Vegas for their big game rematch, "Good Morning America" tapped cookbook author and blogger Dan Whalen to share a delicious game day appetizer that both football and food fans will both flip over.

"I cook just about everything, but I am most known for creative comfort food mashups and unique, unexpected combinations," he told "GMA" of his culinary style, which he shares on his website and social media pages as The Food in my Beard.

"I had the idea of 'deviled tots' but couldn't figure out how I wanted to do it," he said. "Every version had eggs because I couldn't separate the idea from deviled eggs. Once I realized that since deviled eggs are egg on egg, deviled tots can be potato on potato, that's when the recipe finally took shape in my mind."

Whalen first wrote a version of this recipe in 2017 for his tater tot cookbook, but this version adds more spice and pickles.

Prep these perfectly poppable crispy potato bites in 20 minutes and prepare to be going back for seconds -- or even thirds -- on Sunday.

Check out Whalen's full recipe below for the coin-shaped tots topped with a spicy pickle mashed potato mixture.

Spicy Pickle Deviled Tots

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour

Ingredients

For the filling:

3 russet potatoes, about 1.5 pounds

1/2 cup mayo

1/4 cup mustard

1 tablespoon wasabi or prepared horseradish

2 tablespoons hot sauce (more or less to taste)

2 tablespoons pickle juice

2 cloves garlic, grated

Paprika, as needed

For the tots:

50 crispy crowns or coin shaped tots

15 pickle chips sliced into thin strips

Paprika for garnish

Sliced chives for garnish

Directions

Peel and cut the potatoes into 2-inch chunks. Add to a pot with water and season with salt. Bring to a boil. Cook until tender. Drain and run through a potato mill or ricer into a large bowl.

Add the remaining filling ingredients and mix to combine.

The amount of paprika isn't listed, you just want enough to get a good color. Taste and adjust seasonings as needed, adding some more pickle juice or mayo if it is too stiff.

Put the mixture into a piping bag.

Preheat the oven to 25 or 50 degrees higher than the instructions on the package of tots says. Put the tots on a pan and drizzle with oil and a sprinkle of salt. Toss the tots on the pan to coat. Spread them apart and cook until crispy and browned, as long as it says on the package, flipping them once during cooking, about 3/4 of the way through.

Plate the tots, then pipe the potato mixture onto each tot.

Add a piece of pickle to the top of each, then sprinkle with paprika and chives. Serve.

More Super Bowl food recipes and snack ideas

From the now-viral French Blonde cocktail to tasty buffalo chicken biscuit bites, check out even more recipes here to make for your Super Bowl Sunday spread.