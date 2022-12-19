As colleges and universities begin sending early admissions notices to students, one young woman's dream of becoming a Buckeye has finally come true.

Isabel Silverman shared a TikTok video earlier this month and it has since gone viral for showing her unbridled reaction to learning she will join the rest of the class of 2027 at The Ohio State University next year. "newest buckeye !!!!" Silverman captioned her video, adding "GO BUCKS ❤️❤️❤️ '27."

Since posting the 15-second clip on Dec. 9, Silverman's video has garnered over 18,000 views and tons of congratulations for the 18-year-old.

Silverman, a dancer from Philadelphia, first auditioned for Ohio State's Department of Dance program two months ago and had been anxiously waiting to hear back from the school on her application status.

She even poked fun at herself when she revealed in the comments that she recorded herself multiple times to capture the winning video clip.

"i fully recorded myself every time i opened the portal hahahaha," she wrote.

The Ohio State University, located in Columbus, also responded to Silverman's video.