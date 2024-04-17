A Tennessee woman has gone viral for sharing clips of herself reading and reacting to the iconic "Harry Potter" series for the very first time.

Kierra Lewis, a BookTok creator originally from Houston, Texas, said she hadn't read the adventure and fantasy series by J.K. Rowling when the seven books were first published between 1997 and 2007 and was the only one in her family who didn't read them.

"[I] didn't really pay any mind to it. But I remember last year, people were still talking about it. I'm like, 'Didn't this movie or book come out 10 plus years ago? Why are people still talking about it?' So it piqued my curiosity," Lewis told "Good Morning America" of her motivation to start the series.

Lewis says she was most shocked by the plot twist around Scabbers' character in the third book of the series. @kierralewis75

Now, Lewis' emotional reactions on TikTok have garnered millions of views and tens of thousands of comments, including one January video featuring her reaction to "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" that has received over 13 millions views so far.

Lewis said she has been loving the "Harry Potter" journey and calls the series' plot twists "unmatched" and "unbeatable."

"It's been a great journey. A lot of screaming, a lot of crying, but I wouldn't change it for the world," Lewis said. "It's honestly, it's been my favorite, favorite, favorite series to react to but also to read right now. And I'm not even done. So that's a cool thing to say."

Lewis also called "Harry Potter" fans, affectionately known as "Potterheads," her "bodyguards," protecting her from learning spoilers ahead of time.

"People are always surprised when they go in my comments because there aren't spoilers, but I always say the Potterheads, they're my bodyguards. I feel like they've not only embraced me into the Potter community, but they don't play when it comes to me, especially as someone who's never read or watched a movie," she said.