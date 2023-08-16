The No. 1 bestselling women's jeans on Amazon are currently 75% off.
Right now, you can shop the Gloria Vanderbilt Women's Classic Amanda High-Rise Tapered Jeans in black for just $12, 75% off their original price.
There are also other washes to choose from, including "Scottsdale Wash," "Vintage White" and a dark-wash called "Madison." You can also select between standard, petite and plus sizes. Prices vary by wash and size.
The black jeans are 98% cotton with 2% elastane. They have a zipper closure, pockets and belt loops. Style them year-round with everything from a white T-shirt to workwear blouses, fall sweaters and more.
Plus, the jeans have over 51,000 five-star reviews.
