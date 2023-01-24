Whether you are someone who takes a yoga class in a studio or have an at-home practice you love, yoga accessories are a great way to enhance your flow.
"Blocks are a primary prop that I encourage all of my students to use," Peter Lyons, a yoga teacher, and wellness enthusiast, told "Good Morning America".
"Blocks help us explore grounding and stability which is the base of every yoga posture," Lyons continued. "By bringing the ground physically close to you, it helps strengthen your foundation, giving you the space and freedom to explore the pose."
From lululemon to Manduka to the new Athleta Flow Freely Yoga Mat made with plant-based foam, there are also tons of great yoga mats on the market that can improve your session.
Lyons recommends investing in the Manduka Pro mat, as it will last a long time. He also encouraged the use of bolsters, as they are helpful with restorative and gentle yoga practices.
We have rounded up 16 picks for you to commit to consistency in the new year.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Yoga mats
Flow Freely Yoga Mat 4.5mm
Amazon Basics 1/2-Inch Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat
Weights and bands
Pro-Tec Athletics Resistance Bands
Gaiam Restore Ankle Weights for Adults
Price: $16 • 20% SavingsOld NavyOriginal: $20
Activewear
Salutation Stash Flare Pant
Price: $54.99 • 53% SavingsAthletaOriginal: $119
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu
Price: $58 • 50% Savingslululemon Original: $118
Workout bags
Ewedoos Yoga Mat Bag with Large Size Pocket and Zipper Pocket
Price: $21.99 • 26% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $29.95
Yoga accessories
SacksyThyme Organic Linen Eye Pillow Flaxseed Lavender or Unscented
Loop it Up Mat Strap
Price: $14 • 41% SavingslululemonOriginal: $24
