Whether you are someone who takes a yoga class in a studio or have an at-home practice you love, yoga accessories are a great way to enhance your flow.

"Blocks are a primary prop that I encourage all of my students to use," Peter Lyons, a yoga teacher, and wellness enthusiast, told "Good Morning America".

"Blocks help us explore grounding and stability which is the base of every yoga posture," Lyons continued. "By bringing the ground physically close to you, it helps strengthen your foundation, giving you the space and freedom to explore the pose."

From lululemon to Manduka to the new Athleta Flow Freely Yoga Mat made with plant-based foam, there are also tons of great yoga mats on the market that can improve your session.

Lyons recommends investing in the Manduka Pro mat, as it will last a long time. He also encouraged the use of bolsters, as they are helpful with restorative and gentle yoga practices.

We have rounded up 16 picks for you to commit to consistency in the new year.

Scroll below to shop!

Yoga mats

Amazon Amazon Basics 1/2-Inch Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat Price: $19.47 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Weights and bands

Old Navy Gaiam Restore Ankle Weights for Adults Price : $16 • 20% Savings Old Navy Original: $20 Shop Now

Activewear

Athleta Salutation Stash Flare Pant Price : $54.99 • 53% Savings Athleta Original: $119 Shop Now

lululemon Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu Price : $58 • 50% Savings lululemon Original: $118 Shop Now

Workout bags

Amazon Ewedoos Yoga Mat Bag with Large Size Pocket and Zipper Pocket Price : $21.99 • 26% Savings Amazon Original: $29.95 Shop Now

Yoga accessories

Etsy SacksyThyme Organic Linen Eye Pillow Flaxseed Lavender or Unscented Price: $22 • From: Etsy Shop Now

lululemon Loop it Up Mat Strap Price : $14 • 41% Savings lululemon Original: $24 Shop Now

