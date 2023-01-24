Whether you are someone who takes a yoga class in a studio or have an at-home practice you love, yoga accessories are a great way to enhance your flow.

MORE: Shop the best Valentine's Day gifts for women starting under $25

"Blocks are a primary prop that I encourage all of my students to use," Peter Lyons, a yoga teacher, and wellness enthusiast, told "Good Morning America".

"Blocks help us explore grounding and stability which is the base of every yoga posture," Lyons continued. "By bringing the ground physically close to you, it helps strengthen your foundation, giving you the space and freedom to explore the pose."

From lululemon to Manduka to the new Athleta Flow Freely Yoga Mat made with plant-based foam, there are also tons of great yoga mats on the market that can improve your session.

Lyons recommends investing in the Manduka Pro mat, as it will last a long time. He also encouraged the use of bolsters, as they are helpful with restorative and gentle yoga practices.

We have rounded up 16 picks for you to commit to consistency in the new year.

Scroll below to shop!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Yoga mats

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
The Workout Mat 6mm
lululemon

The Workout Mat 6mm

Price: $98   From: lululemon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Flow Freely Yoga Mat 4.5mm
Athleta

Flow Freely Yoga Mat 4.5mm

Price: $119   From: Athleta

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Manduka PROlite Yoga Mat
REI

Manduka PROlite Yoga Mat

Price: $99   From: REI

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Amazon Basics 1/2-Inch Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat
Amazon

Amazon Basics 1/2-Inch Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat

Price: $19.47   From: Amazon

Shop Now
Editor's Picks

Weights and bands

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Pro-Tec Athletics Resistance Bands
REI

Pro-Tec Athletics Resistance Bands

Price: $14.95   From: REI

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Gaiam Restore Ankle Weights for Adults
Old Navy

Gaiam Restore Ankle Weights for Adults

Price: $16 20% SavingsOld Navy

Original: $20
Shop Now

Activewear

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Salutation Stash Flare Pant
Athleta

Salutation Stash Flare Pant

Price: $54.99 53% SavingsAthleta

Original: $119
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Gaiam Yoga Barre Socks
Amazon

Gaiam Yoga Barre Socks

Price: $7.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu
lululemon

Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu

Price: $58 50% Savingslululemon

Original: $118
Shop Now

Workout bags

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Ewedoos Yoga Mat Bag with Large Size Pocket and Zipper Pocket
Amazon

Ewedoos Yoga Mat Bag with Large Size Pocket and Zipper Pocket

Price: $21.99 26% SavingsAmazon

Original: $29.95
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Featherweight Tote Bag
Vera Bradley

Featherweight Tote Bag

Price: $110   From: Vera Bradley

Shop Now

Yoga accessories

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
SacksyThyme Organic Linen Eye Pillow Flaxseed Lavender or Unscented
Etsy

SacksyThyme Organic Linen Eye Pillow Flaxseed Lavender or Unscented

Price: $22   From: Etsy

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Lean Bolster by Manduka
Athleta

Lean Bolster by Manduka

Price: $60   From: Athleta

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Loop it Up Mat Strap
lululemon

Loop it Up Mat Strap

Price: $14 41% Savingslululemon

Original: $24
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Gaiam Yoga Knee Pads
Amazon

Gaiam Yoga Knee Pads

Price: $19.18   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Flow Freely Yoga Block
Athleta

Flow Freely Yoga Block

Price: $24   From: Athleta

Shop Now