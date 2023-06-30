To celebrate the end of the month, we're sharing five Amazon finds all under $40.

June's picks include a rechargeable mosquito repellent device, laundry detergent sheets and hangers made for packing.

Tru Earth Hypoallergenic, Eco-friendly & Biodegradable Plastic-Free Laundry Detergent Sheets
Tru Earth

Sale: $13.50 20% SavingsAmazon

Original: $16.95
ban.do Foldable Market Tote
ban.do

Price: $15.95   From: Amazon

Thermacell Mosquito Repellent E-Series Rechargeable Repeller with 20’ Mosquito Protection Zone
Thermacell

Price: $39.99   From: Amazon

OTOTO Mark Eat | Highlighter Pastry Brush
OTOTO

Sale: $12.95 19% SavingsAmazon

Original: $16
Rose Gold Fold-N-Pack Smart Hanger
FOLD-N-PACK

Price: $19.99   From: Amazon

