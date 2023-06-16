"Good Morning America" is sharing our Amazon picks of the week to help you score some underrated finds.

This week's picks include a weekly planner, fan and label maker, with prices starting at $14.95.

Scroll on to shop!

ban.do Week-to-Week Desktop Notepad
ban.do

ban.do Week-to-Week Desktop Notepad

Price: $14.95   From: Amazon

"Weekly planning pad includes 52 sheets to last you a full year of getting stuff done. Plus, they're undated so you can take a short break and pick back up where you left off without wasting any paper."

IRIS USA WOOZOO Oscillating Fan
WOOZOO

IRIS USA WOOZOO Oscillating Fan

Sale: $63.74 15% SavingsAmazon

Original: $74.99
"Change your settings without changing your seat. The included remote gives you full control over the settings on your fan; switching the power on and off, changing the mode, changing the speed, auto-oscillation, and setting on a timer."

DYMO LetraTag 200B Bluetooth Label Maker
DYMO

DYMO LetraTag 200B Bluetooth Label Maker

Sale: $34.75 13% SavingsAmazon

Original: $39.99
"At home, in your home office, or in your student dorm room, with fully customizable labels that include 5 font sizes, 15 box styles, 100+ icons, and the option to underline, create multiple lines of text, or insert a date."