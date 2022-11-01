This drop is on fire!

15 time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys has unveiled her first holiday collection for activewear retailer Athleta.

The new line includes a variety of outerwear and layering pieces that are great for winter weather and holiday gifting.

"The intention of the line is to invite women everywhere to indulge in the spirit of the moment and celebrate the circle of women in their lives through new rituals and meaningful gifts," the brand said in a statement.

The collection ranges from $89-$500 and is available in extended sizing ranging from XXS – 3XL.

Scroll on to shop the luxurious and versatile pieces from the line now.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

