This drop is on fire!

15 time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys has unveiled her first holiday collection for activewear retailer Athleta.

MORE: Allyson Felix and Athleta's new collection is sure to keep you fit and warm this winter

The new line includes a variety of outerwear and layering pieces that are great for winter weather and holiday gifting.

"The intention of the line is to invite women everywhere to indulge in the spirit of the moment and celebrate the circle of women in their lives through new rituals and meaningful gifts," the brand said in a statement.

The collection ranges from $89-$500 and is available in extended sizing ranging from XXS – 3XL.

Scroll on to shop the luxurious and versatile pieces from the line now.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Keys Limitless Pant
Athleta

Keys Limitless Pant

Price: $159   From: Athleta

Shop Now

Keys Velvet Luxe Puffer
Athleta

Keys Velvet Luxe Puffer

Price: $429   From: Athleta

Shop Now

Keys Free To Roam Tunic
Athleta

Keys Free To Roam Tunic

Price: $349   From: Athleta

Shop Now

Keys Embrace Jacket
Athleta

Keys Embrace Jacket

Price: $199   From: Athleta

Shop Now

Keys Inner Strength Bodysuit
Athleta

Keys Inner Strength Bodysuit

Price: $119   From: Athleta

Shop Now

Keys Intention Sweater
Athleta

Keys Intention Sweater

Price: $169   From: Athleta

Shop Now

Keys Intention Pant
Athleta

Keys Intention Pant

Price: $159   From: Athleta

Shop Now

Keys Goddess Bodysuit
Athleta

Keys Goddess Bodysuit

Price: $179   From: Athleta

Shop Now

Keys Golden Aura Puffer
Athleta

Keys Golden Aura Puffer

Price: $429   From: Athleta

Shop Now

Keys Wool Cashmere Socks
Athleta

Keys Wool Cashmere Socks

Price: $89   From: Athleta

Shop Now