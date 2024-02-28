Babies are expensive, starting with the supplies you'll need before they're even born and lasting all the way through college. That's why when you find a good deal on the necessities, it's imperative to stock up in order to save a few bucks, as things can add up over the years.

Amazon currently has limited time deals on everything you need to raise your baby, including bottles, high chairs, bassinets, burp cloths and so much more.

We've selected 15 of the top sellers from this baby blowout so we could clue you in to what you might want to grab now, while it's discounted. You'll find brands like Boon, Burt's Bees and Gerber, all of which offer top-quality goods for you and your baby.

20% off Amazon Boon Nursh Reusable Silicone Baby Bottles with Collapsible Silicone Pouch Design - Everyday Baby Essentials - Stage 1 Slow Flow Baby Bottles - Pink - 4 Oz - 3 Count These bottles are approaching 20,000 reviews on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.5 stars. Buy now to be stocked up throughout the infant months. $19.99

31% off Amazon Curio Sit N Seek 3 in 1 Convertible Baby High Chair in Grey With a removable and adjustable tray, detachable footrest, easy-to-clean but soft fabric and 33-pound capacity, this high chair is perfect for growing families on a budget. $70.61

15% off Amazon Montreal Portable 2-in-1 Convertible Baby Bassinet in Grey, Adjustable Canopy, Large Storage Area, Rocking Bedside Bassinet with Lockable Wheels This works as a bassinet and a cradle that will gently rock your baby to sleep. Locking wheels help with portability, and a spacious storage area underneath lets you keep necessities close at hand. $58.88

20% off Amazon Hannah & Sophia Belle Convertible Baby Diaper Backpack & Bag in Black The large size lets you carry everything you need in one bag, while details like removable shoulder straps account for the little accidents you'll need to clean up along the way. A changing pad comes included, too, as do a multitude of pockets inside and out for easy organization. $63.85

15% off Amazon Dream On Me Karley Plus Baby Bassinet This portable bassinet is ideal for on-the-go parents thanks to indoor/outdoor usability, non-skid feet that stay put on almost any surface and a lightweight build with a quick-folding mechanism. A firm, one-inch pad supports baby inside, and mesh panels let them and you breathe free thanks to proper air flow and visibility. $50.70

37% off Amazon Gerber unisex-baby 8-pack Short Sleeve Onesies Bodysuits Any parent who has been through the infant stage knows you're going to go through what seems like an endless number of these simple onesies. Stock up while they're on sale to save yourself time and money later. $10

41% off Amazon Synrroe Muslin Burp Cloths 4 Pack Large 20in by 10in 100% Cotton 6 Layers Extra Absorbent and Soft Another must-have? Burp cloths. Take advantage of this limited time deal to save 41% off the usual price. $7.57

32% off Amazon Tiny Twinkle Mess Proof Baby Bib, Full Sleeve Bib Outfit, Waterproof Bib for Toddlers, Machine Washable, Tug Proof Closure Whether at home or traveling, protect your baby's clothing at mealtime with this full sleeve bib that's waterproof, mess-proof and has a tug-proof closure to ensure it stays on until the last bite. $9.49

47% off Amazon Medela Quick Clean Breast Pump and Accessory Wipes 30 Count, Resealable, Convenient and Hygienic On The Go Cleaning for Tables, Countertops, Chairs, and More No bleach, alcohol or perfumes means these wipes are perfect for cleaning your breast pump and accessories, but they can also be used on high chairs, toys or whatever else you need to clean in a rush. $6.16

10% off Amazon Momcozy Breastmilk Storing Bags, Temp-Sensing Discoloration Milk Storing Bags for Breastfeeding, Disposable Milk Storage Bag with 6 Ounce Self Standing, No-Leak Milk Freezer Storage Pouches, 120pcs With nearly 5,000 units sold last month, these popular breastmilk storage bags offer temperature-sensing color changes for guidance while out and about, leak protection and an export/inport system that guarantees zero contamination. $17.99

37% off Amazon Medela Safe & Dry Ultra Thin Disposable Nursing Pads, 120 Count Breast Pads for Breastfeeding, Leakproof Design, Slender and Contoured for Optimal Fit and Discretion More than 23,000 ratings with an average of 4.5 stars helps showcase the absorbency, discretion and gentle comfort of these disposable nursing pads. $9.34

7% off Amazon Pharmedoc Pregnancy Pillows The savings aren't huge with this limited time deal on Amazon's top-selling pregnancy pillow, but it's a highly useful tool for getting restful, comfortable sleep when you need it most -- just ask the nearly 75,000 people who've purchased it already! $64.99

40% off Amazon Burt's Bees Baby - Lovey Plush, Hold Me Bee Soother Security Blanket, Organic Cotton This snuggly blanket is incredibly cute for both you and baby, and it provides comfort and security to growing little ones when they need it most. Its 4.8-star rating is testament to how loved it is! $10.09

40% off Amazon Burt's Bees Baby - Reversible Blanket Ideal for tummy time, your little one will adore the soft, plush jersey and double-sided burst of colors they can explore with their hands and eyes. $16.04

