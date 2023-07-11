Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally here!

During this "Christmas in July" shopping holiday, Prime members can save on laptops, household essentials, apparel, beauty products and much more.

Backpacks and lunch boxes

adidas Excel 6 Backpack
Amazon

adidas Excel 6 Backpack

Price: $40.80 32% SavingsAmazon

Original: $60.00
Vorspack Clear Backpack Heavy Duty PVC Transparent Backpac
Amazon

Vorspack Clear Backpack Heavy Duty PVC Transparent Backpac

Price: $21.59 56% SavingsAmazon

Original: $49.99
Bentgo 5-Compartment Bento-Style Kids Lunch Box
Amazon

Bentgo 5-Compartment Bento-Style Kids Lunch Box

Price: $23.99 40% SavingsAmazon

Original: $39.99
FlowFly Kids Double Decker Cooler Insulated Lunch Bag
Amazon

FlowFly Kids Double Decker Cooler Insulated Lunch Bag

Price: $18.59 27% SavingsAmazon

Original: $25.59
Simple Modern Kids Water Bottle with Straw Lid
Amazon

Simple Modern Kids Water Bottle with Straw Lid

Price: $17.78 11% SavingsAmazon

Original: $19.99
School supplies

EOOUT 2pcs Multi Subject Notebook
Amazon

EOOUT 2pcs Multi Subject Notebook

Price: $17.99 40% SavingsAmazon

Original: $29.99
Paper Mate Erasers Pink Pearl
Amazon

Paper Mate Erasers Pink Pearl

Price: $6.50 51% SavingsAmazon

Original: $13.47
X-ACTO Pencil Sharpener
Amazon

X-ACTO Pencil Sharpener

Price: $29.99 7% SavingsAmazon

Original: $32.57
SHARPIE Tank Highlighters, Chisel Tip
Amazon

SHARPIE Tank Highlighters, Chisel Tip

Price: $15.19 66% SavingsAmazon

Original: $45.09
School Supplies Kit, 38 Pieces
Amazon

School Supplies Kit, 38 Pieces

Price: $16.76 30% SavingsAmazon

Original: $23.95
Elmer’s Scented Clear Glue Sticks
Amazon

Elmer’s Scented Clear Glue Sticks

Price: $11.86 40% SavingsAmazon

Original: $19.99
Electronics

Apple iPad (9th Generation)
Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

Price: $249.99 24% SavingsAmazon

Original: $329
Microsoft Surface Go 3
Amazon

Microsoft Surface Go 3

Price: $290.99 27% SavingsAmazon

Original: $399.99
JLAB JBuddies Folding Kids Wired Headphones
Amazon

JLAB JBuddies Folding Kids Wired Headphones

Price: $11.72 21% SavingsAmazon

Original: $14.99
JLab JBuddies Pro Wireless Over-Ear Kids Headphones
Amazon

JLab JBuddies Pro Wireless Over-Ear Kids Headphones

Price: $27.98 20% SavingsAmazon

Original: $35.00
On-the-go essentials

Totes Kids Clear Bubble Kids Umbrella
Amazon

Totes Kids Clear Bubble Kids Umbrella

Price: $20.40 21% SavingsAmazon

Original: $26.00
Amazon Basics Kids Clear Round Bubble Umbrella, 26.5 inches, Maple Leaf
Amazon

Amazon Basics Kids Clear Round Bubble Umbrella, 26.5 inches, Maple Leaf

Price: $7.41 14% SavingsAmazon

Original: $8.64
