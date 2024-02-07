American Girl and Disney, two brands beloved for their inspirational characters, have partnered to release an enchanting collection of princess dolls that includes Disney Princesses Ariel, Tiana and Cinderella.

Each princess doll stands 18 inches tall and comes dressed in an authentically designed signature dress. Additional dresses and plenty of fashionable accessories are sold separately to encourage imaginative play.

This new core collection follows the Disney x American Girl Disney Princess Collector Doll series that began last year and featured collector dolls Jasmine, Belle and Rapunzel.

"The launch of the initial three collector dolls last summer was very popular and demonstrated the desire from our fans for more of this iconic collaboration between Disney and American Girl," Rob Michaelis, Disney's vice president of North America Brand Commercialization, Hardlines & Consumables, said in a press release. "The talented teams at American Girl and Disney are so proud of the incredible details in this new expanded line of Disney Princess inspired dolls, which provide an authentic representation of Disney's beloved characters."

Jamie Cygielman, general manager of American Girl, also commented on the collection.

"Fandom for American Girl and Disney runs deep, and a collaboration has long been asked for by our mutual fans," Cygielman said. "Now, we're making dreams come true with a magical collection of timeless characters that will captivate our fans and send their imaginations soaring."

American Girl American Girl Disney Princess Ariel 18-inch doll With aqua eyes and her signature red, wavy hair and sideswept bangs, Ariel comes dressed in her classic mermaid-style dress. $125 American Girl Shop Now

American Girl American Girl Disney Princess Tiana 18-inch doll Princess Tiana dazzles with her beautiful brown eyes and curly black hair styled in a high bun with face-framing tendrils that complement her signature green and yellow dress. $125 American Girl Shop Now

American Girl American Girl x Disney Princess Cinderalla 18-inch doll Featuring her instantly recognizable blonde hair, blue eyes and blue headband, Cinderalla is the belle of the ball in her classic gown and glittery "glass" slippers. $125 American Girl Shop Now

Clothes & accessories for your new princess doll

American Girl American Girl Disney Princess Ariel Day Dress, Flounder & Accessories for 18-inch Dolls $55 American Girl Shop Now

American Girl American Girl Disney Princess Ariel Castle Ball Gown, Sebastian & Accessories for 18-inch Dolls $55 American Girl Shop Now

American Girl American Girl Disney Princess Tiana Evening Star Dress & Accessories for 18-inch Dolls $55 American Girls Shop Now

American Girl American Girl Disney Princess Tiana Work Dress & Accessories for 18-inch Dolls $55 American Girl Shop Now

American Girl American Girl Disney Princess Cinderella Original Ball Gown & Accessories for 18-inch Dolls $55 American Girl Shop Now

American Girl American Girl Disney Princess Cinderella Day Dress, Friends & Accessories for 18-inch Dolls $55 American Girl Shop Now

