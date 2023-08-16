Whether you have a college or high school student, chances are they might need some new tech to start the school year.

MORE: Shop back-to-school college essentials: Sheet sets, shower accessories and more

Right now, Amazon is offering discounts on Apple products that rarely see sale prices. For example, the Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones are currently under $500, and almost every generation of AirPods is also discounted.

Scroll down to scoop up these deals while you can.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Deals on Apple AirPods and headphones

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case. Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water Resistant, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life. Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone
Amazon

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case. Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water Resistant, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life. Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone

Price: $139.99 17% SavingsAmazon

Original: $169
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup. Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone
Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup. Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone

Price: $99 23% SavingsAmazon

Original: $129
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, MagSafe Charging Case, Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone
Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, MagSafe Charging Case, Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone

Price: $199 20% SavingsAmazon

Original: $249
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Price: $477 13% SavingsAmazon

Original: $549
Shop Now

Deals on Apple MacBooks and iPads

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip, 13&#34; Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID, Silver
Amazon

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip, 13" Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID, Silver

Price: $749.99 24% SavingsAmazon

Original: $999
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip, 13&#34; Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Gray
Amazon

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip, 13" Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Gray

Price: $749.99 24% SavingsAmazon

Original: $999
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP front/8MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Silver
Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP front/8MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Silver

Price: $269.99 17% SavingsAmazon

Original: $329
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP front/8MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Space Gray
Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP front/8MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Space Gray

Price: $279.99 14% SavingsAmazon

Original: $329
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Mac Book Pro Charger
Amazon

Mac Book Pro Charger

Price: $37.99 36% SavingsAmazon

Original: $59.99
Shop Now