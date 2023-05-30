Didn't have time to shop over the weekend? There are Memorial Day weekend deals still available on Amazon.

Right now, shop 59% off Crocs, 20% off Sleep Innovations' memory foam mattress, 20% off Dyson's Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum Cleaner, 23% off Apple AirPods and much more.

Plus, find discounts on summer fashion, like those on summer dresses, so you can officially kick off your new season wardrobe.

Continue below to shop!

Tech

Amazon Fire TV 65&#34; Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV, Dolby Vision IQ, local dimming, hands-free with Alexa
Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV, Dolby Vision IQ, local dimming, hands-free with Alexa

Price: $599.99 25% SavingsAmazon

Original: $799.99
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup. Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup. Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone

Price: $99 23% SavingsAmazon

Original: $129
AERLANG Muscle Massage Gun, Back Massager Deep Tissue Massage Gun for Athletes to Relief Pain and Relax with 20 Adjustable High Intensity Speeds and 6 Massage Heads, Body Massager with Carrying Case
AERLANG Muscle Massage Gun, Back Massager Deep Tissue Massage Gun for Athletes to Relief Pain and Relax with 20 Adjustable High Intensity Speeds and 6 Massage Heads, Body Massager with Carrying Case

Price: $28.88 67% SavingsAmazon

Original: $89.99
Bose TV Speaker - Soundbar for TV with Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC Connectivity, Black, Includes Remote Control
Bose TV Speaker - Soundbar for TV with Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC Connectivity, Black, Includes Remote Control

Price: $199 28% SavingsAmazon

Original: $279
JBL Flip 6 - Portable Bluetooth Speaker, powerful sound and deep bass, IPX7 waterproof, 12 hours of playtime, JBL PartyBoost for multiple speaker pairing for home, outdoor and travel (Teal)
JBL Flip 6 - Portable Bluetooth Speaker, powerful sound and deep bass, IPX7 waterproof, 12 hours of playtime, JBL PartyBoost for multiple speaker pairing for home, outdoor and travel (Teal)

Price: $99.95 23% SavingsAmazon

Original: $129.95
Acer Aspire 5 A515-56-347N Slim Laptop - 15.6&#34; Full HD IPS Display - 11th Gen Intel i3-1115G4 Dual Core Processor - 8GB DDR4 - 128GB NVMe SSD - WiFi 6 - Amazon Alexa - Windows 11 Home in S Mode
Acer Aspire 5 A515-56-347N Slim Laptop - 15.6" Full HD IPS Display - 11th Gen Intel i3-1115G4 Dual Core Processor - 8GB DDR4 - 128GB NVMe SSD - WiFi 6 - Amazon Alexa - Windows 11 Home in S Mode

Price: $299.99 21% SavingsAmazon

Original: $379.99
LG 48GQ900-B 48” Ultragear UHD OLED Gaming Monitor with Anti-Glare, 1.5M : 1 Contrast Ratio &#38; DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) with HDR 10, .1ms (GtG) 120Hz Refresh Rate, HDMI 2.1
LG 48GQ900-B 48” Ultragear UHD OLED Gaming Monitor with Anti-Glare, 1.5M : 1 Contrast Ratio & DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) with HDR 10, .1ms (GtG) 120Hz Refresh Rate, HDMI 2.1

Price: $1029.99 31% SavingsAmazon

Original: $1499.99
Home

Sleep Innovations Marley 10 Inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress with Airflow Channel Foam for Breathability, Queen Size, Bed in a Box, Medium Firm Support
Sleep Innovations Marley 10 Inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress with Airflow Channel Foam for Breathability, Queen Size, Bed in a Box, Medium Firm Support

Price: $239.99 20% SavingsAmazon

Original: $299.99
Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Price: $399 20% SavingsAmazon

Original: $499.99
Dyson Hot+Cool AM09 Jet Focus fan heater
Dyson Hot+Cool AM09 Jet Focus fan heater

Price: $329.99 26% SavingsAmazon

Original: $449.99
Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Price: $699.99 26% SavingsAmazon

Original: $949.99
Brita Large Water Filter Pitcher for Tap and Drinking Water with 1 Standard Filter, Lasts 2 Months, 10-Cup Capacity, BPA Free, White (Design May Vary)
Brita Large Water Filter Pitcher for Tap and Drinking Water with 1 Standard Filter, Lasts 2 Months, 10-Cup Capacity, BPA Free, White (Design May Vary)

Price: $25 18% SavingsAmazon

Original: $30.49
Utopia Bedding Throw Pillows Insert (Pack of 2, White) - 24 x 24 Inches Bed and Couch Pillows - Indoor Decorative Pillows
Utopia Bedding Throw Pillows Insert (Pack of 2, White) - 24 x 24 Inches Bed and Couch Pillows - Indoor Decorative Pillows

Price: $16.31 43% SavingsAmazon

Original: $28.99
Christopher Knight Home Isaiah Indoor/Outdoor Wicker Tear Drop Hanging Chair (Stand Not Included), Multi-Brown and Tan
Christopher Knight Home Isaiah Indoor/Outdoor Wicker Tear Drop Hanging Chair (Stand Not Included), Multi-Brown and Tan

Price: $138.59 45% SavingsAmazon

Original: $255.99
Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set Suitcase Spinner Hardshell Lightweight TSA Lock 4 Piece Set, blue
Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set Suitcase Spinner Hardshell Lightweight TSA Lock 4 Piece Set, blue

Price: $161.49 15% SavingsAmazon

Original: $189.99
Sun Joe SPX2688-MAX 2050 Max PSI 1.8-GPM Max Electric High Pressure Washer for Cleaning Your RV, Car, Patio, Fencing, Decking and More w/ Foam Cannon
Sun Joe SPX2688-MAX 2050 Max PSI 1.8-GPM Max Electric High Pressure Washer for Cleaning Your RV, Car, Patio, Fencing, Decking and More w/ Foam Cannon

Price: $103.35 35% SavingsAmazon

Original: $159
Fashion

Simple Joys by Carter&#39;s Unisex Babies&#39; Long-Sleeve Thermal Bodysuits, Pack of 4
Simple Joys by Carter's Unisex Babies' Long-Sleeve Thermal Bodysuits, Pack of 4

Price: $15.19 20% SavingsAmazon

Original: $18.99
Hanes Ultimate Underwire Bra, Low-Cut T-Shirt Bra, Convertible Underwire Bra, Convertible Underwire T-Shirt Bra
Hanes Ultimate Underwire Bra, Low-Cut T-Shirt Bra, Convertible Underwire Bra, Convertible Underwire T-Shirt Bra

Price: $10 75% SavingsAmazon

Original: $40
ANRABESS Women&#39;s Summer 2 Piece Outfits Sleeveless Tank Crop Button Back Top Cropped Wide Leg Pants Set Pockets
ANRABESS Women's Summer 2 Piece Outfits Sleeveless Tank Crop Button Back Top Cropped Wide Leg Pants Set Pockets

Price: $35.69 to $45.99   From: Amazon

SHAPERMINT High Waisted Body Shaper Shorts Shapewear for Women Tummy Control Thigh Slimming Technology
SHAPERMINT High Waisted Body Shaper Shorts Shapewear for Women Tummy Control Thigh Slimming Technology

Price: $26.90 32% SavingsAmazon

Original: $40
Amazon Essentials Women&#39;s Fluid Twill Tiered Midi Summer Dress
Amazon Essentials Women's Fluid Twill Tiered Midi Summer Dress

Price: $23.92 19% SavingsAmazon

Original: $29.90
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs (Best Sellers), Lemon, 6 Men/8 Women
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs (Best Sellers), Lemon, 6 Men/8 Women

Price: $20.10 59% SavingsAmazon

Original: $49.99
Akk Womens Walking Tennis Shoes - Slip On Memory Foam Lightweight Casual Sneakers for Gym Travel Work
Akk Womens Walking Tennis Shoes - Slip On Memory Foam Lightweight Casual Sneakers for Gym Travel Work

Price: $36.79 to $45.99   From: Amazon

