What's better than lounging in the pool or at the beach on a warm summer day?
Lounging at the pool or beach on a comfortable float!
To help you stay cool this summer, we found the best pool floats for adults and kids.
Scroll down to shop our finds starting under $10.
$25 and under
Intex 18-Pocket Suntanner Inflatable Lounge
Price: $13.62 • From: Amazon
Free Swimming Baby Pool Float
Price: $22.70 • From: Amazon
Baby Pool Float Ring Newest Bumble Bee Swim Trainer for ages 3-48 months (yellow, large).
Aqua Original 4-in-1 Monterey Hammock Pool Float
Price: $12.99 • From: Amazon
Multipurpose, inflatable pool floats for adults -- patented thick, nonstick PVC material.
$100 and under
Stonful 2 Pack Inflatable Pool Float Mat
Price: $29.99 • From: Amazon
PoolCandy Inflatable Sunflower Island Pool Float
Price: $39.99 • From: Amazon
Measuring 68 inches in diameter, this float can comfortably fit up to two adults or several children, making it ideal for both kids and adults.
PoolCandy Good Vibes Deluxe Chaise Lounger
Price: $59.99 • From: Amazon
Get ready for summer fun with the ultimate pool float: Introducing the luxurious and durable Inflatable Pool Float for relaxation and entertainment.
FUNBOY Giant Inflatable Luxury Tri-Color Blue Chaise Lounger
Price: $79 • From: Amazon
Chair pool float for adults, transparent blue material. Perfect for a summer pool party.
$250 and under
FUNBOY x Malibu Barbie Luxury Inflatable Golf Cart Summer Pool Float
Price: $139 • From: Amazon
Land or water inflatable with cupholder and headrest.
FUNBOY Giant Inflatable Luxury Pink Retro Convertible Classic Sports Car Pool Float
Price: $119 • From: Amazon
Two cupholders, luxury float for summer pool parties and entertainment.