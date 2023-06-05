It's almost Father's Day, and you may be scrambling for a last-minute gift for Dad.
Luckily, this Amazon bestseller makes the perfect gift. The Carhartt Men's Loose Fit Heavyweight Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt is just $19.99 and available in multiple colors. It's the No. 1 bestseller in Amazon's Men's Work Utility & Safety Tops category and has 4.6 out of 5 stars with over 109,000 reviews.
Shop it in neutral colors like black, Carhartt Brown, white and Bluestone, and brighter colors like lime and orange (ideal for summer!) depending on Dad's personal style. The shirt is made from cotton with a crew neck, left-chest pocket and a tagless neck label.
Plus, it's available in sizes X-Small through 5X-Large.
Continue below to shop!
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.