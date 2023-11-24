Black Friday is here!

If you are looking to upgrade your own laptop or gift one for the holidays, there are great deals on MacBooks, Chromebooks and PC notebooks happening now.

Beyond the laptops themselves, we have also added laptop accessory deals, as well as tablets. Check it out below!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

MacBook deals

24% off Amazon 2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13-inch Retina Display $888.99

$1178 Amazon Shop Now

19% off Amazon Apple 2023 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display $1049

$1299 Amazon Shop Now

24% off Amazon Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip, 13-inch Retina Display $749.99

$999 Amazon Shop Now

Windows deals

44% off Best Buy Lenovo - Ideapad 3i 15.6-inch FHD Touch Laptop $279.99

$499.99 Best Buy Shop Now

35% off Amazon ASUS Vivobook Go 15 L510 Thin & Light Laptop Computer, 15.6” FHD Display, $159.99

$249 Amazon Shop Now

24% off Amazon Acer Aspire 3 A315-24P-R7VH Slim Laptop $249.99

$329.99 Amazon Shop Now

Chromebook deals

53% off Best Buy Lenovo - Slim 3 Chromebook 14-inch FHD Touch-Screen Laptop $149

$319 Best Buy Shop Now

48% off Best Buy Acer - Chromebook Spin 311 – 11.6-inch 2-in-1 Touch Screen Laptop $129

$249 Best Buy Shop Now

42% off QVC ASUS 11.6-inch Chromebook Intel N4020 4GB 64GB $199.99

$349.96 QVC Shop Now

Tablets

42% off Amazon All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet $79.99

$139.99 Amazon Shop Now

43% off Amazon SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A8 10.5-inch 64GB Android Tablet $159

$279.99 Amazon Shop Now

Laptop accessories

28% off Amazon Logitech M510 Wireless Computer Mouse for PC with USB Unifying Receiver $19.99

$27.99 Amazon Shop Now

18% off Amazon Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo $26.99

$32.99 Amazon Shop Now

51% off Amazon Bluetooth Number Pad $29.24

$59.99 Amazon Shop Now