Black Friday is here, and with it comes some of the biggest sales in the category that gets kids most excited for the holidays: Toys!

We scoured the web looking for options for children of all ages, from newborn to teenagers (and beyond), to find popular, gift-worthy items sure to please your little ones -- and your wallet.

Keep reading to find the perfect toys to gift this season!

Infant and toddler toys

30% off Crate & Barrel Sea Life Octopus Baby Activity Toy $22.40

52% off Amazon GUND Sesame Street Official Bert Muppet Plush, Premium Plush Toy for Ages 1 & Up, Yellow, 14” $11.99

53% off Amazon KOKODI LCD Writing Tablet 8.5-Inch Colorful Doodle Board, Electronic Drawing Tablet Drawing Pad for Kids $9.79

25% off Amazon GUND Official PAW Patrol Everest in Signature Snow Rescue Uniform Plush Toy, Stuffed Animal for Ages 1 and Up, 6" $8.99

33% off Amazon GUND My First Baking Plush Playset with Sounds, Rattle, Squeaks and Crinkles, Ultra Soft Plush Sensory Toy for Babies and Newborns $19.99

Build-a-Bear Gingerbread Bear $10

Toys for ages 5 to 12

Walmart Squishmallows Official Plush 10 inch Laura the Pink Tabby Cat $5

16% off Amazon Remote Control Car, 2.4Ghz 1/18 Scale Model Racing Car $13.28

37% off Amazon Monster High Clawdeen Wolf Fashion Doll with Purple Streaked Hair, Signature Look, Accessories & Pet Dog Medium $15.69

50% off Kohl's Barbie® Chelsea Playhouse Dollhouse with Pets & 15+ Accessories $27.49

25% off JCPenney Retro Pound Puppies Classic- Cream W/ Medium Brown Spots (Long Fuzzy Ears) $18.74

33% off Amazon MIKO Mini: AI Robot for Kids | Fosters STEM Learning & Education $99.20

26% off Macy's Disney 100th Tea Cart Play Set, Created for Macy's $36.99

44% off Amazon Hedbanz Lightspeed Game with Lights & Sounds $11.19

45% off Amazon AMERFIST 2023 Flying Orb Ball Toy $24.96

20% off Amazon Hover Soccer Ball Toys for Boys, 2 Soccer Balls with Soft Foam Bumpers $18.99

Ages 12+

6% off Kohl's Sharper Image LED Gravity Z3 Hovering Target Shot Game $27.99

15% off Macy's Furby Interactive Toy $58.99

20% off Amazon SALLY ROSE Sanrio Hello Kitty Jewelry Box - Enjoy the Little Things Glass Jewelry Case - Hello Kitty Gifts Officially Licensed $39.99

50% off Amazon 4D Build, Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle 3D Puzzle Model Kit 209 Pcs $19.99

