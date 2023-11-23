Black Friday is here, and with it comes some of the biggest sales in the category that gets kids most excited for the holidays: Toys!
We scoured the web looking for options for children of all ages, from newborn to teenagers (and beyond), to find popular, gift-worthy items sure to please your little ones -- and your wallet.
Keep reading to find the perfect toys to gift this season!
Infant and toddler toys
GUND Sesame Street Official Bert Muppet Plush, Premium Plush Toy for Ages 1 & Up, Yellow, 14”
- $11.99
- $25
- Amazon
KOKODI LCD Writing Tablet 8.5-Inch Colorful Doodle Board, Electronic Drawing Tablet Drawing Pad for Kids
- $9.79
- $20.99
- Amazon
GUND Official PAW Patrol Everest in Signature Snow Rescue Uniform Plush Toy, Stuffed Animal for Ages 1 and Up, 6"
- $8.99
- $11.99
- Amazon
GUND My First Baking Plush Playset with Sounds, Rattle, Squeaks and Crinkles, Ultra Soft Plush Sensory Toy for Babies and Newborns
- $19.99
- $30
- Amazon
Toys for ages 5 to 12
Monster High Clawdeen Wolf Fashion Doll with Purple Streaked Hair, Signature Look, Accessories & Pet Dog Medium
- $15.69
- $24.99
- Amazon
Barbie® Chelsea Playhouse Dollhouse with Pets & 15+ Accessories
- $27.49
- $54.99
- Kohl's
Retro Pound Puppies Classic- Cream W/ Medium Brown Spots (Long Fuzzy Ears)
- $18.74
- $24.99
- JCPenney
MIKO Mini: AI Robot for Kids | Fosters STEM Learning & Education
- $99.20
- $149.99
- Amazon
Hover Soccer Ball Toys for Boys, 2 Soccer Balls with Soft Foam Bumpers
- $18.99
- $23.99
- Amazon
Ages 12+
SALLY ROSE Sanrio Hello Kitty Jewelry Box - Enjoy the Little Things Glass Jewelry Case - Hello Kitty Gifts Officially Licensed
- $39.99
- $49.99
- Amazon
4D Build, Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle 3D Puzzle Model Kit 209 Pcs
- $19.99
- $39.99
- Amazon
Disney Mickey Mouse Ears and Minnie Mouse Ears Headbands - Mouse Ears - Minnie Ears Ears
- $12.99
- $16.99
- Amazon