The holiday season is the perfect time to slip something sparkly onto the the hand of someone you love -- or yourself!
We know fancy jewelry can be one of the most expensive kinds of gifts to seek out, and that's why we've rounded up gorgeous jewels on sale today for Black Friday.
Whether it's an engagement ring you're shopping for or simply a pretty new bauble to wear to your upcoming holiday parties, keep scrolling to see some beautiful pieces marked down today only!
Engagement and promise rings
3 CT. Certified Lab-Created Diamond Solitaire Engagement Ring in 14K White Gold (I/SI2)
- $1299.99
- $4999.98
- Zales
BADGLEY MISCHKA Certified Lab Grown Diamond Engagement Ring (6 ct. t.w.) in 14k Gold
- $13500
- $27000
- Macy's
With six total carats and the option to buy in yellow, rose or white gold, this gorgeous, classic engagement ring could be the perfect way to pop the question this winter.
Neil Lane Oval-Cut Morganite & Diamond Engagement Ring 1/2 ct tw 14K Rose Gold
- $1799.99
- $2999.99
- Kay Jewelers
Marquise cut Moss agate Wedding band
- $99
- $165
- Etsy
This nature-inspired sparkler makes a fantastic wedding band, but it's also the perfect promise ring!
Raspberry Rhodolite Garnet (3 ct. t.w.), Chocolate Diamonds® (1-1/5 ct. t.w.) and White Diamond Accent Ring in 14k Rose Gold (Also Available in 14K White Gold or 14K Gold)
- $1999
- $6400
- Macy's
Colorful diamonds are a fun, updated way to elevate the classic engagement ring. At nearly 70% off, this Le Vian stunner is hard to resist.
1 Carat Lab Grown 4 Prong Solitaire Round Cut IGI CERTIFIED Diamond Engagement Rings H-I Color VS2-SI1 Clarity
- $543.20
- $679
- Amazon
Oval Sapphire And Diamond Halo Split Shank Ring In 18k White Gold (9x7mm)
- $2495
- $4990
- Blue Nile
Round 2 CT. T.W. Diamond Side Stone Halo Engagement Ring in White or Yellow 10K or 14K Gold
- $999.99
- $6249.98
- JCPenney
Luxury jewels for less
Skinny Diamond Hoop Earrings In 14k White Gold (1 Ct. Tw.)
- $1600
- $3200
- Blue Nile
Multicolored Gemstone Hoop Earrings In Sterling Silver (2.5mm)
- $145
- $290
- Blue Nile
Multi-Color Tahitian Cultured Pearl Necklace In 18k White Gold (8.0-10.5mm)
- $2995
- $5990
- Blue Nile
White Lab-Created Opal In-and-Out Earrings Sterling Silver
- $77.99
- $129.99
- Kay Jewelers
Le Vian Morganite Dangle Earrings 1-1/5 ct tw Diamonds 14K Strawberry Gold (Online Exclusive)
- $2759.99
- $4599.99
- Kay Jewelers
Costume jewelry
Glitzy Crystal Necklace
- $33.60
- $48
- Anthropologie
Enjoy 30% off select items at Anthropologie for Black Friday, including gorgeous costume jewelry pieces like this crystal necklace that comes in a variety of colorful stones and metals.
Men's jewelry
Men's Wedding Band 1/6 ct tw Diamond Black Stainless Steel
- $139.99
- $349.99
- Kay Jewelers
Break tradition and surprise him with jewelry this season! With this kind of discount, it's the right time to upgrade thta plain wedding ring with something a little more sleek and sparkly.
BULOVA Men's Chronograph Diamond Accent Dark Gray Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 44mm 98D133
- $341.25
- $525
- Macy's
Made in Italy Men's 3.0mm Diamond-Cut Cuban Curb Chain Necklace in 10K Two-Tone Gold
- $389.40
- $649
- Zales