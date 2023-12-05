We recently chose our favorite toys and treats for your favorite canine friends, so now it's time to round up the best of the best for your other four-legged companions: cats!

While sometimes they can be a bit harder to please than pups, cats are just as fun to spoil with new trees to climb, toys to bat around and tasty morsels for nibbling. And if your cat is especially particular, imagine the brownie points you'll earn!

More important than the snuggles you'll get is your cat's overall health. The products you'll find below are part of a healthy cat environment that offers such benefits as mental stimulation, physical wellness, exercise and a good spot for sharpening those claws -- all of which will improve your cat's quality of life.

When shopping for cat trees, we looked at ones with wide and/or heavy bases that help prevent tipping (thus avoiding injury to your cat and damage to your home) and chose our favorites that have multiple levels and areas for your cat to scratch, as well as a fun, attractive appearance that will elevate the look of your home instead of being an eyesore.

When it comes to toys, soft comfort toys, active toys (i.e. a ball they can roll) and catnip are all healthy and fun for your furry friend, so we rounded up some top-sellers we think you'll love.

Treat-wise, it's all about taste and nutrition. You may have to try a few to impress your little cat, but we selected some of the most popular products on the market that appeal to a broad range of feline palates. A perennial favorite of cats everywhere are Temptations treats, which are irresistible to millions of cats around the world and have under two calories each for a light, health-conscious choice.

Keep scrolling to find plenty of ways to treat your cat today!

Holiday treats for your cat

30% off Petco Merry Makings Cabin Bed for Dogs and Cats $24.49

$34.99 Petco Shop Now

30% off Petco Merry Makings Pickle Cat Teaser Toy $4.89

$6.99 Petco Shop Now

Petco Merry Makings Pre-Stuffed Stocking with Cat Toys Multipack $7.99 Petco Shop Now

26% off Petco Merry Makings 12-Day Cat Toy Advent Calendar $10.99

$14.99 Petco Shop Now

Best cat trees for every budget

Amazon Yaheetech 54in Cat Tree Tower Condo $29.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon MUTTROS Cat Tree Tower for Kitten with Hammock $35.99 Amazon Shop Now

Petco Topeakmart Beige Cat Tree with 2 Condos $45.99 Petco Shop Now

Amazon Gothic Cat Tree with Coffin Cat Bed $49.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon PAWZ Road Cactus Cat Tree Floor to Ceiling Cat Tower with Adjustable Height $59.99 Amazon Shop Now

Chewy VETRESKA Cherry 23-in Cat Tree $139.99 Chewy Shop Now

21% off Amazon Modern Cat Tower with Cat Condo and Wood Litter Box Enclosure $114.99

$145.99 Amazon Shop Now

Petco EveryYay Lookout Loft 3-Level Cat Tree with Condo $129.99 Petco Shop Now

Amazon Catry Cat Tree - Woodowoodo - All-in-One Cat Tower with Cat Scratching Post, Cat Hammock, Hand Woven Paper Baskets and Teasing Toy $288.97 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon QJM Modern Cat Tree - Cat Tree for Indoor Cats $699.99 Amazon Shop Now

Best cat treats

23% off Petco Purina Friskies Party Mix Natural Yums With Real Salmon and Vitamins, Minerals & Nutrients Cat Treats, 6 oz. $3.07

$3.99 Petco Shop Now

Amazon Hartz Delectables Squeeze Up Interactive Lickable Wet Cat Treats for Adult & Senior Cats, Tuna & Shrimp, 24 Count, 12 ounces $15.44 Amazon Shop Now

Chewy Inaba Churu Tuna & Chicken Puree Variety Pack Grain-Free Lickable Cat Treat $32.59 Chewy Shop Now

Amazon Temptations MIXUPS Crunchy and Soft Cat Treats Catnip Fever Flavor, 30 oz. Tub $14.71 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon FELINE GREENIES Adult Dental Cat Treats, Oven Roasted Chicken Flavor, 9.75 oz. Tub $10.43 Amazon Shop Now

Walmart SHEBA Meaty Tender Sticks Salmon Flavor Cat Treats - 0.7 Ounces (5 Treats) $1.98 Walmart Shop Now

Walmart Purina Friskies Lil' Soups Lickable Cat Treats, Soft Tuna & Chicken Broth Snacks, 1.2 oz Cups (8 Pack) $10.22 Walmart Shop Now

Best cat toys

Chewy Frisco Colorful Springs Cat Toy $3.99 Chewy Shop Now

Petco Petstages Chase Meowtain Cat Toy, Medium $15.98 Petco Shop Now

36% off Amazon SmartPetLove Original Snuggle Kitty Heartbeat Stuffed Toy for Cats by Snuggle Puppy; Pet Anxiety Relief and Calming Aid in Tan Tiger, for All Breed Sizes $31.96

$49.95 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Potaroma Cat Toys Flapping Bird (No Flying) $16.98 Amazon Shop Now

Walmart Legendog 5Pcs Cat Chew Toy Bite Resistant Catnip Toys for Cats $8.99 Walmart Shop Now

Amazon Cheerble Smart Interactive Cat Toy, Automatic Moving Bouncing Rolling Ball $35 Amazon Shop Now