It's Donald Duck's 90th anniversary!
We're celebrating 90 years of Donald Duck in style: From Donald Duck apparel to luggage, accessories and more, there are plenty of ways to show your love for the beloved Disney character.
For example, switch up your current phone case with Casetify's Donald Duck Plush Grippy Case, a fluffy 3D case that makes answering a phone call all the more fun. Or, venture out on a Disney adventure with a Donald Duck-inspired suitcase or a color-changing Donald Duck backpack. We also have collectibles, like a limited-release 90th anniversary ornament and a Funko Pop plush toy.
Shop all of these exciting finds and more, below!
As seen on 'GMA'
Donald Duck Plush Grippy Case- iPhone 15 Pro Max
Name a cuter phone case! This adorable 3D Donald Duck plush case is available at Casetify.
- $88
- Casetify
American Tourister Unisex Kid's Disney Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Multicolor, Carry-On 20-Inch
This Donald Duck-inspired back is perfect for your next trip. It has zipper pulls, a trolley handle that adjusts to the user's height and single spinner wheels.
- $140.28
- $149.99
- Amazon
Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Color Changing Loungefly Mini Backpack
Donald Duck's face on this backpack will turn red when exposed to the sun! It features a double-zip main compartment and a front zip pocket, plus two side slip pockets and a top carry handle. There are adjustable padded shoulder straps with a sailor stripe and gold hardware details. Pack it for school or for an overnight trip!
- $89
- shopDisney
More Donald Duck 90th anniversary picks
Accessories
Citizen Eco-Drive Men's Disney Donald Duck, Stainless Steel with Blue Leather Strap, 3-Hand Date, Luminous, 42mm (Model: AW1790-05W)
- $262.50
- $350
- Amazon
Apparel
Disney Boys Donald Duck, Crew Neck, Short Sleeve, Graphic T-Shirt, Sizes 4-18
- $5.98
- Walmart
Toys and collectibles
Donald Duck Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 90th Anniversary – Limited Release
- $24.99
- shopDisney
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."