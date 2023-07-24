It's never too early to start preparing for Christmas.
And thanks to some Christmas-in-July specials, now's the time to stock up on Christmas trees, stockings, dinnerware and more.
For example, shop personalized stockings from Crate & Barrel, snowflake pillow covers from The Company Store and an artificial Christmas tree for 41% off on Amazon.
Shop it all below!
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.