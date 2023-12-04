Is your pet's hair driving you crazy? We might have found the solution to all your furry problems.

Lilly Brush makes reusable pet hair removers for everything from your carpets to your car.

The brand's detailers include a unique blade designed to grip hairs and brush them away.

Not convinced to add to cart yet? The Lilly Brush Mini has over 52,000 reviews on Amazon with an average 4.5 star rating.

Scroll down to shop.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Amazon Lilly Brush Mini Pet Hair Detailer $14.95 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Lilly Brush Pro Pet Hair Tool Kit $32.95 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Lilly Brush Mighty Pet Hair Detailer $38.95 Amazon Shop Now