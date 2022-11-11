It's the most wonderful time of the year!
With holiday season comes all of our favorite festive scents like pumpkin, cinnamon, birchwood and marshmallow.
“The perfect holiday scent should feel like a deep exhale in a cozy room and sinking into a couch with your loved ones around you watching your favorite movie. Comforting, grounding, relaxing and warm," candle and fragrance curator Kudzi Chikumbu, aka Sir Candle Man, told "Good Morning America."
Shop products below from hand soap to candles to fill your home with the smell of the holidays.
$15 and under
ULTA Beauty Collection Marshmallow Stars Scented Foaming Hand Wash
Price: $7 • From: ULTA Beauty Collection
All the winter feels. Ulta Beauty Collection's Marshmallow Stars Foaming Hand Wash cleans hands while leaving them soft & refreshed. Bring on the holiday vibes with this sweet & toasty scent.
Friday Collective Sleigh The Day 8oz Candle
Price: $12.88 • From: Friday Collective
#GRWM – you've pulled together an outfit and your favorite soft sweater tops it all off. Finish with a spritz of warm winter fragrance and you’re ready for the holiday party! An intoxicating blend of magnolia, soft violet, cozy amber, and white moss.
Christmas incense sets - smells of Christmas
Price: $14.43 • From: Etsy/letteroom
Make your home smell of Christmas with these 40 sticks of incense and a metallic golden star delivered to you in our trellis gift box, with a lovely golden EMBOSSED Christmas word on top, how can you not?
Yankee Candle Sparkling Cinnamon Concentrated Room Spray
Price: $11.45 • From: Yankee Candle
Holiday glow...the spicy warmth of real imported stick cinnamon with a hint of cloves.
AROMATIQUE The Smell of Winter Aerosol Spray
Price: $13.50 • From: AROMATIQUE
The smell of winter aerosol is designed to enhance the atmosphere of any space. A light spray of this fine mist will fill your room with the fragrance of sheer blackberries, vanilla orchid infused with citrus fruits, wood notes and crystal spun sugar.
$25 and under
The Pioneer Woman Wishful Winter 13-Piece Ceramic Tealight Wax Warmer Gift Set
Price: $19.88 • From: The Pioneer Woman
The gorgeous fragrance warmer uses the tealight candles as a heat source to gently melt the scented wax, creating a consistent flow of fragrance for hours.
Friday Collective Snow Day 13.5oz Candle
Price: $16.88 • From: Friday Collective
You wake up, could it be — a day off?! Outside is a wintery wonderland, where you playfully catch a fluffy snowflake on your tongue for the first time in forever. Crisp notes of crushed peppermint, white birch, and whipped vanilla.
ULTA Beauty Collection Sugar Cookie Scented Soy Blend Candle
Price: $20 • From: ULTA Beauty Collection
Freshly baked sweets. Ulta Beauty Collection's Sugar Cookie Scented Soy Blend Candle makes any room feel a little cozier.
Sephora Collection Cozy Vibes Mini Candle Set
Price: $18 • From: Sephora
The Apple Spice Candle combines a McIntosh apple accord with a note of cinnamon and a hint of maple syrup; the Gingerbread Cookie Candle blends notes of gingerbread, caramel, clove bud, and whipped vanilla; and the Cozy Cabin Candle combines notes of amber, cedarwood, oakmoss, and pink berries.
$35 and under
NEST New York Pumpkin Chai Liquid Soap
Price: $22 • From: NEST New York
A scented soap that contains notes of cinnamon and wild pumpkin.
Brooklinen Room Spray
Sale: $31.50 • 10% SavingsBrooklinenOriginal: $35
Spark creativity from a place of calm with Bright Idea’s blend of geranium and cardamom.
The Pioneer Woman Boots in Lights Full Size Holiday Ceramic Fragrance Warmer
Price: $21.88 • From: The Pioneer Woman
This ceramic wax warmer is designed to look like a pair of cowboy boots wrapped in fun, festive, and colorful Christmas lights.
Brooklinen Gather Candle
Sale: $31.50 • 10% SavingsBrooklinenOriginal: $35
Keep it light with the easeful essences of Gather—amyris and olibanum quiet anxiety and bring the relaxation, while warming cistus sparks awareness and presence.
Dabble & Dollop Happy Holidays Handwash
Price: $25 • From: Dabble & Dollop
This Happy Holidays Handwash is a 100% natural, mixable, foaming handwash duo that combines peppermint and cane sugar for a festive scent!
The Pioneer Woman Amelia Embossed Full Size Fragrance Warmer
Price: $21.88 • From: The Pioneer Woman
The fragrance warmer uses an electric light to melt the wax safely and slowly without flames, soot, or residue, allowing woodsy, floral, and herbal scents alike to shine all throughout your home.
WoodWick Magnolia Birch- Ellipse Candle
Price: $24.87 • From: WoodWick
A smooth yet bracing blend of magnolia leaf, white birch, and winter moss. Ellipse shape WoodWick Candles fill your home with the soft crackle and inviting scents with a natural wooden wick that Crackles as it Burns.
$50 and under
NEST New York Mini Festive Candle Set
Price: $48 • From: NEST New York
This candle set is here to fill your home with festive seasonal scents: Birchwood Pine, Holiday, and Blue Cypress & Snow.
NEST New York Wall Diffuser Festive Set
Price: $38 • From: NEST New York
This set includes a sleek wall-diffuser unit that surrounds you with an iconic blend of pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine, cloves, and cinnamon, with a hint of vanilla and amber.
OTHERLAND Black Velvet Jasmine Vegan Candle
Price: $36 • From: OTHERLAND
A highly fragranced, clean-burning, vegan scented candle with luxurious floral notes of alpine violet, iris woods, and night-blooming jasmine.
OTHERLAND Fallen Fir Vegan Candle
Price: $36 • From: OTHERLAND
A highly fragranced, clean-burning, vegan scented candle with woodsy notes of balsam fir, musk, and winter spice.
Maison Louis Marie Bois De Balincourt No 4. Candle Set
Price: $50 • From: Maison Louis Marie
The limited-edition winter candle gift set features full-size Le Refuge d’Ernest and No.04 candles to bring the warm winter woods feel directly to your home.
$75 and under
Jo Malone London Mini Candle Trio Set
Price: $54 • From: Jo Malone London
Enjoy a set of Pine & Eucalyptus, Lime Basil & Mandarin, and English Pear & Freesia candles. Infuse every day with favorite scents from Jo Malone London. Use each product individually or pair two together to create a relaxing ritual.
NEST New York Birchwood Pine Reed Diffuser
Price: $58 • From: NEST New York
Create the aroma of a majestic winter forest with this bestselling fragrance, Birchwood Pine. This reed diffuser features the iconic blend of white pine, fir balsam, and birchwood over a base of rich musk and amber.
Ellis Brooklyn VERB: Terrific Scented Candle
Price: $65 • From: Ellis Brooklyn
VERB blends together fresh notes of bergamot, mandarin and green basil. With a base of cedarwood and musk, it's the kind of frank and direct scent befitting of Hemingway.
$100 and under
NEST New York Holiday & Birchwood Pine Candle Duo Set
Price: $76 • From: NEST New York
A set that pairs the season's two bestselling scented candles: NEST’s Holiday Classic Candle and Birchwood Pine Classic Candle in festive packaging.
Festive Pura Smart Home Fragrance Diffuser Set
Price: $85 • From: Pura
This Smart Home Fragrance Diffuser powered by Pura fills your home with our best-selling scents of the season, Holiday and Birchwood Pine.