In 2010, Jane Lu quit her corporate job to start her own fashion company, Showpo.

"When I first started Showpo, I was in so much debt because my first business failed and I had quit my corporate job to pursue it," Lu told "Good Morning America." "I had no money at all to spend on marketing to build a brand. So I had to get crafty."

Now, the Australia-based e-commerce giant has over 3 million followers across its social media channels and ships to more than 120 countries worldwide.

Along with being a CEO, Lu is also a mom of two.

"I think the biggest change about being a mother is that you can't just do what you want when you want it, especially now with a second baby," Lu said.

Her advice to other working parents is not to be scared to ask for help -- and to not sweat the small stuff.

"I think it's about being flexible and not needing perfection. Not everything needs to be done right now. And not everything needs to be done to perfection," she added.

When it comes to fashion, Lu says she practically lives in two-piece sets because of their ease and comfortability. "It feels like you're wearing your pajamas, but then you can pop on a pair of heels and some gold jewelry and you're ready for work or dinner," she said.

Shop Lu's fashion picks and more, below.

