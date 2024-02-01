There are always a few people on your shopping list for whom you'd like to show appreciation, but who already seem to have everything.

With Valentine's Day around the corner, you might be looking for unique gift ideas or little signs of affection for the people you love.

Personalization is a great way to make an ordinary gift feel special. Whether you get the recipient's children's names added to a piece of jewelry or have a painting made of you and your partner, finding artisan gift ideas on Etsy, Uncommon Goods and more can make gifting unique and unforgettable.

We've taken the guesswork out of shopping with some of our top gift ideas below. Scroll to check them out!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

20% off Etsy Ring set gift for mom $107.20

$134 Etsy Shop Now

Uncommon Goods Lovebox Spinning Heart Messenger $30 to $140 Uncommon Goods Shop Now

Mark & Graham THE ESSENTIAL CROSSBODY $99 to $75 Mark & Graham Shop Now

JBL JBL Authentics 200 Wireless Home Speaker, Built in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Voice Assistants $349.99 JBL Shop Now

15% off Papier The Valentine's Day Mini $30.60

$36 Papier Shop Now

Mark & Graham ACACIA VALET TRAY $39 Mark & Graham Shop Now

SKIMS VALENTINE'S SLIPPER $48 SKIMS Shop Now

SKIMS Cotton Rib Boxers $36 SKIMS Shop Now

29% off Beachwaver BEACHWAVER B1 - MIDNIGHT ROSE $69.99 + Use code GMA30

$99 Beachwaver Shop Now

Uncommon Goods Olive Oil & Balsamic Tasting Experience Kit $60 Uncommon Goods Shop Now

Urban Stems The Verona $65 Urban Stems Shop Now

Etsy Personalized Couple Portrait from Photo $40.83 Etsy Shop Now

Bombas Women's Gripper Slipper - Double Cushion $45 Bombas Shop Now

40% off Amazon TheraICE Migraine Headache Relief Cap $29.95

$49.95 Amazon Shop Now

7% to 13% off 1-800-Flowers Dazzle Her Day Two Dozen Red Roses $64.99 - $118.99

$74.99 - $128.99 1-800-Flowers Shop Now