Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner are teaming up for an empowering Good American campaign.

The mother-daughter duo star in the campaign for the company's latest launch, the Bosswear Collection.

PHOTO: Photo courtesy of Good American
The collection features "power pieces for empowered women," the brand's website explains, and it includes blazers, trousers, corset bodysuits and more.

PHOTO: Photo courtesy of Good American
In one photo, Jenner, who has given a Masterclass titled "On the Power of Personal Branding," poses at a desk; in another, she stands alongside Kardashian wearing a mini skirt and a blazer.

PHOTO: Photo courtesy of Good American
"Had the best time shooting for this amazing collection with [Khloé Kardashian]," Jenner wrote in a post on Instagram announcing the collection.

PHOTO: Photo courtesy of Good American
Continue below to shop our Bosswear Collection picks!

ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

SCUBA FITTED BLAZER
Good American

Price: $149   From: Good American

COMPRESSION SHINE BOOTCUT TROUSER
Good American

Price: $120   From: Good American

SCUBA MINI SKIRT
Good American

Price: $89   From: Good American

COMPRESSION SHINE TUBE DRESS
Good American

Price: $119   From: Good American

SCUBA TROUSERS
Good American

Price: $129   From: Good American

COMPRESSION SHINE CORSET BODYSUIT
Good American

Price: $95   From: Good American

SCUBA 2.0 BLAZER
Good American

Price: $149   From: Good American

HI LOW GOOD SHIRT
Good American

Price: $99   From: Good American

