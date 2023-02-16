Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner are teaming up for an empowering Good American campaign.

The mother-daughter duo star in the campaign for the company's latest launch, the Bosswear Collection.

Photo courtesy of Good American Photo courtesy of Good American

The collection features "power pieces for empowered women," the brand's website explains, and it includes blazers, trousers, corset bodysuits and more.

Photo courtesy of Good American Photo courtesy of Good American

In one photo, Jenner, who has given a Masterclass titled "On the Power of Personal Branding," poses at a desk; in another, she stands alongside Kardashian wearing a mini skirt and a blazer.

Photo courtesy of Good American Photo courtesy of Good American

"Had the best time shooting for this amazing collection with [Khloé Kardashian]," Jenner wrote in a post on Instagram announcing the collection.

Photo courtesy of Good American Photo courtesy of Good American

Continue below to shop our Bosswear Collection picks!

