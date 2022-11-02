Get ready for (faux) leather.

Good American's Better Than Leather "sellout" collection is back in more fabrications, styles and colors for us to shop.

The "just dropped" pieces include the Good Legs Cropped Mini Boot Faux Leather Pants in three colorways as well as the Good Icon Metallic Faux Leather Pants in bold colors like Power Purple Metallic and Blue Rinse Metallic.

There's also a faux leather shearling jacket and a trench coat for those looking to step up their outerwear game, plus a faux leather T-shirt that will become your new go-to for an elevated but casual wintertime look.

Shop the collection below!

