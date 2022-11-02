Get ready for (faux) leather.

Good American's Better Than Leather "sellout" collection is back in more fabrications, styles and colors for us to shop.

The "just dropped" pieces include the Good Legs Cropped Mini Boot Faux Leather Pants in three colorways as well as the Good Icon Metallic Faux Leather Pants in bold colors like Power Purple Metallic and Blue Rinse Metallic.

There's also a faux leather shearling jacket and a trench coat for those looking to step up their outerwear game, plus a faux leather T-shirt that will become your new go-to for an elevated but casual wintertime look.

Shop the collection below!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
GOOD ICON METALLIC FAUX LEATHER PANTS
Good American

GOOD ICON METALLIC FAUX LEATHER PANTS

Price: $180   From: Good American

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
VINYL CORSET BODYSUIT
Good American

VINYL CORSET BODYSUIT

Price: $119   From: Good American

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
GOOD LEGS CROPPED MINI BOOT FAUX LEATHER PANTS
Good American

GOOD LEGS CROPPED MINI BOOT FAUX LEATHER PANTS

Price: $169   From: Good American

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
GOOD CLASSIC FAUX LEATHER PANTS
Good American

GOOD CLASSIC FAUX LEATHER PANTS

Price: $175   From: Good American

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
FAUX LEATHER TRENCH COAT
Good American

FAUX LEATHER TRENCH COAT

Price: $265   From: Good American

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
FAUX LEATHER SHEARLING JACKET
Good American

FAUX LEATHER SHEARLING JACKET

Price: $225   From: Good American

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
GOOD CLASSIC BOOT FAUX LEATHER PANTS
Good American

GOOD CLASSIC BOOT FAUX LEATHER PANTS

Price: $175   From: Good American

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
FAUX LEATHER CLASSIC TEE
Good American

FAUX LEATHER CLASSIC TEE

Price: $110   From: Good American

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
VINYL LEGGINGS
Good American

VINYL LEGGINGS

Price: $99   From: Good American

Shop Now
Editor's Picks

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
FAUX LEATHER UNISEX SHIRT
Good American

FAUX LEATHER UNISEX SHIRT

Price: $139   From: Good American

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
FAUX LEATHER PUFFER JACKET
Good American

FAUX LEATHER PUFFER JACKET

Price: $225   From: Good American

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
VINYL CORSET BODYSUIT
Good American

VINYL CORSET BODYSUIT

Price: $119   From: Good American

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
VINYL BANDEAU
Good American

VINYL BANDEAU

Price: $55   From: Good American

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
TINY TIES VINYL BIKINI TOP
Good American

TINY TIES VINYL BIKINI TOP

Price: $55   From: Good American

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
VINYL TINY TIES BIKINI BOTTOM
Good American

VINYL TINY TIES BIKINI BOTTOM

Price: $55   From: Good American

Shop Now