It's time to get cozy.

Girlfriend Collective, the brand behind some of our favorite leggings, has refreshed its sweatsuits with a collection of fall-inspired sustainable styles made from recycled cotton.

The refresh includes the Cropped Sweatshirt, Classic Hoodie, Sweat Short and more, as well as a new Cropped Full Zip Hoodie. To create your perfectly coordinated ensemble, choose a top and bottom in matching colors; each piece is available in Black, Wine, Birch, Porcini Heather and Ivory.

PHOTO: Photo courtesy of Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective has also relaunched its sustainable outerwear collection including the Hooded Packable Puffer, the Classic Recycled Puffer Jacket and the Puffer Vest.

PHOTO: Photo courtesy of Girlfriend Collective
Check it all out below!

50/50 Classic Jogger
Girlfriend Collective

50/50 Classic Jogger

Price: $78   From: Girlfriend Collective

Shop Now

Heather 50/50 Wide Leg Sweatpant
Girlfriend Collective

Heather 50/50 Wide Leg Sweatpant

Price: $78   From: Girlfriend Collective

Shop Now

50/50 Sweat Short
Girlfriend Collective

50/50 Sweat Short

Price: $62   From: Girlfriend Collective

Shop Now

50/50 Half-Zip Sweatshirt
Girlfriend Collective

50/50 Half-Zip Sweatshirt

Price: $88   From: Girlfriend Collective

Shop Now

50/50 Cropped Sweatshirt
Girlfriend Collective

50/50 Cropped Sweatshirt

Price: $78   From: Girlfriend Collective

Shop Now

50/50 Cropped-Zip Hoodie
Girlfriend Collective

50/50 Cropped-Zip Hoodie

Price: $88   From: Girlfriend Collective

Shop Now

50/50 Classic Hoodie
Girlfriend Collective

50/50 Classic Hoodie

Price: $88   From: Girlfriend Collective

Shop Now

50/50 Classic Sweatshirt
Girlfriend Collective

50/50 Classic Sweatshirt

Price: $78   From: Girlfriend Collective

Shop Now
Editor's Picks

Hooded Packable Puffer
Girlfriend Collective

Hooded Packable Puffer

Price: $158   From: Girlfriend Collective

Shop Now

Classic Recycled Puffer
Girlfriend Collective

Classic Recycled Puffer

Price: $228   From: Girlfriend Collective

Shop Now

Recycled Puffer Vest
Girlfriend Collective

Recycled Puffer Vest

Price: $168   From: Girlfriend Collective

Shop Now

Recycled Fleece Bomber
Girlfriend Collective

Recycled Fleece Bomber

Price: $138   From: Girlfriend Collective

Shop Now

Recycled Fleece Vest
Girlfriend Collective

Recycled Fleece Vest

Price: $98   From: Girlfriend Collective

Shop Now

Recycled Fleece Hoodie
Girlfriend Collective

Recycled Fleece Hoodie

Price: $138   From: Girlfriend Collective

Shop Now

Everyone Full-Zip Fleece
Girlfriend Collective

Everyone Full-Zip Fleece

Price: $132   From: Girlfriend Collective

Shop Now