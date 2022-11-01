It's time to get cozy.

Girlfriend Collective, the brand behind some of our favorite leggings, has refreshed its sweatsuits with a collection of fall-inspired sustainable styles made from recycled cotton.

The refresh includes the Cropped Sweatshirt, Classic Hoodie, Sweat Short and more, as well as a new Cropped Full Zip Hoodie. To create your perfectly coordinated ensemble, choose a top and bottom in matching colors; each piece is available in Black, Wine, Birch, Porcini Heather and Ivory.

Photo courtesy of Girlfriend Collective Photo courtesy of Girlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective has also relaunched its sustainable outerwear collection including the Hooded Packable Puffer, the Classic Recycled Puffer Jacket and the Puffer Vest.

Photo courtesy of Girlfriend Collective Photo courtesy of Girlfriend Collective

Check it all out below!

