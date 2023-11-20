Tory Johnson has exclusive digital deals on apparel for everyone on your list!

Deals start as low as $1.50 and are up to 77% off, letting you shop products like dazzling jewelry, compression socks, wallets, cardigans and more.

Keep reading to find more!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Apparel & Accessories

50% off Mad Mia Mad Mia: Socks $9 - $13

$18 - $26 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Mad Mia MADMIA is a playful, crazy socks brand that creates colorful socks with the aim of inspiring creativity and self-expression. They encourage anyone to let their creativity run wild and to not be afraid to stand out from the crowd. Choose from a large assortment, which include L.O.L. Surprise! and Barbie. Toddler size fits ages 3 to 5; Kids and Adults fit ages 6 to 99. Shipping is $2.90 or free over $49. Shop Now

Revitalign offers fashionable styles in wellness footwear. This orthotic-based footwear is approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association. This collection is designed to keep your body properly aligned, giving you the perfect fusion of beauty, science and comfort in every step. Features include contoured footbeds, molded midsole for ultimate cushioning and rubber outsole for traction. Styles include womens boots, clogs, sneakers, slip-ons, slippers, and men's flip flops and shoes. Replacement orthotics are also available. Free shipping! Shop Now

60% to 70% off Daniela Swaebe Daniela Swaebe: Dazzling Jewelry $6 - $29

$15 - $98 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Daniela Swaebe Add a pop of sparkle to your look this holiday season and give the gift of gorgeous personalization. These unique jewelry sets, including personalized initial, birthstone, and zodiac necklaces, are perfect for layering and beautifully packaged in ready-to-gift boxes. You will also find a large selection of necklaces, bracelets, hair tie sets, earrings, and even a large assortment of jewelry that are $15 or less! Shipping is $4.95 or free over $40. Shop Now

50% to 66% off Sterling Forever Sterling Forever: Classic Jewelry $10 - $100

$30 - $200 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Sterling Forever Named an Oprah Favorite two years in a row, gifting is made easy with Sterling Forever. This collection includes the Build Your Own Advent Calendar and the Build Your Own Jewelry Case. Select from over twenty styles at three separate price points to find your perfect match. Choose from earrings, bracelets, necklaces, and rings. Also included in this assortment is Oprah’s Perfect O-ccasion Earring Case in silver or gold - featured as one of Oprah’s Favorite Things for 2023. Shipping is $4.99. Shop Now

50% off Softies Softies: Shawls, Blankets, and Cardigans $54 - $59

$109 - $119 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Softies Keep cozy with Softies. The Ultra-Dream Belted Shawls are both elegant and practical and feature a beautiful V-neck front and an adjustable front tie. The solid rib marshmallow shawl takes the appearance of an open front shawl, but has all the softness and comfort of a favorite blanket, and comes with pockets. Also included in this assortment are the solid rib marshmallow blankets. Limit 6 per order. Shipping is $8.99 or free for orders containing two or more items. Shop Now

57% to 62% off Breed Breed: Groom Kits, Mini Massage Gun & Wallets $15 to $42 + Free Shipping

$40 - $99 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Breed From groom kits and trimmers to massagers, Breed has a great assortment to give the gift of wellness and organization. Each groom kit comes with a genuine leather travel case and are TSA approved for carry on travel. The back up mini massage gun includes four different pressure heads and four different speeds to accommodate all types of massages. Also included in this assortment are a variety of wallets with RFID blocking technology. Free Shipping! Shop Now

76% to 77% off Catherine Weitzman Jewelry Catherine Weitzman Jewelry: Birthstone & Botanical Necklaces $24 - $39

$100 - $170 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Catherine Weitzman Accessorize with beautiful birthstone and botanical necklaces from Catherine Weitzman Jewelry. Created with natural crushed gemstones, these are handmade in Hawaii by talented local artisans. Choose any combination of birthstones to represent the people most important to you or your gift recipient. Shipping is $2.99 or free for orders containing two or more. Shop Now

50% to 55% off Skinnytees Skinnytees: Apparel $17 - $62

$34 - $140 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Skinnytees Soft, seamless and fitted, skinny-tees shape, flatter and frame every body. They are the go-to basics that stretch, but don't stretch out. These pieces are great for layering or wearing alone. Choose from a large assortment of tanks, long sleeve crew necks, and camis. There's also a selection of layering pieces from luxurious scarves to velvet jackets to dusters. Shipping is $5.95 or free over $75. Shop Now

50% to 54% off Pocket Socks Pocket Socks: Compression Pocketed Socks & Pocketed Socks $7.50 - $22

$15 - $48 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Pocket Socks For the traveler on your list, keep personal items safe while on-the-go. These pocketed socks allow you to store money, credit cards, keys and more. Options are available for men, women, and kids. Also included in the assortment are the new compression pocketed socks. Shipping is $3.95 or free with three or more pairs. Shop Now

50% to 55% off Blisslets Blisslets: Acupressure Jewelry $15 - $40

$30 - $90 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Blisslets With Blisslets stylish wellness jewelry, you don't have to choose between looking good and feeling great. Not only do these bracelets look cute, but they have an acupressure bead hidden on the underside that helps provide drug-free relief from nausea and anxiety in as little as five minutes. They are stretchy and soft for maximum comfort. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $20. Shop Now

50% off Bandi Bandi: Pocketed Belts, Wallets, Wraps & Sun Wraps $10 - $17.50

$20 - $35 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Bandi Bandi is known as the "modern day fanny pack." This stylish, pocketed belt that's Made in America is great for holding small essentials on-the-go. The sleek design holds items secure without zippers or scratchy fasteners. The Sun Wrap is lightweight, moisture-wicking and breathable, designed to protect the delicate skin of the neck and chest with a UPF sun rating of 50%. Buckle-free Pocketed Wraps are also available, which feature four separate pockets to carry essentials. Limit six per order. Shipping is $3.95 or free over $60. Shop Now

50% off Rogue Industries Rogue Industries: Wallets & Travel Bags $10 - $197.50

$20 - $395 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Rogue Industries Nobody likes a bulky, overstuffed wallet! The ROGUE Front Pocket Wallet is the solution. Its thin, streamlined design fits perfectly in a man's front pocket. Choose from eight styles. Also included in this assortment is the Rogue Leather Duffle Bag, Rogue Leather Weekend Tote, and Rouge Leather BackPack -- luxurious genuine leather bags that are sure to impress from weekend to work and everywhere in between. Shipping is $3.95. Shop Now

50% to 52% off 30A 30A: Apparel $1.50 - $32.50

$3 - $68 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

30A Give the gift of elevated everyday basics that celebrate comfort and our environment. 30A's line of super soft apparel is made from recycled plastic bottles. Each t-shirt saves at least eight water bottles from ending up in our oceans and landfills and to date they have recycled over five million water bottles through the production of their apparel. Options available for men and women. Shipping is $7.95 or free over $75. Shop Now

Whether working out or walking, Therafit’s shoes help relieve stress on the lower body with the goal to improve posture, increase support and reduce pain. Their technology delivers personalized comfort and support. By inserting or removing the Therafit personal comfort adapters in the heel area of each shoe you can adjust the impact resistance of each step. Options available for men and women. Limit two per order. Shipping is $6.95. Shop Now

50% to 68% off Luca + Danni Luca + Danni: Bracelets $11.50 - $19

$36 - $38 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Luca + Danni Luca + Danni’s handcrafted artisan bracelets are designed to sit on the top of the wrist so you can express the things that matter most to you or your gift recipient. Made in Rhode Island by local artisans, each piece comes with an Essence Card and packaged in a signature gift box. The bracelets feature an easy hook and catch closure, which makes putting them on a breeze. Limit twenty per product. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $40. Shop Now

50% off Save the Girls Save the Girls: Touch Screen Purses & Clip & Go $10 - $45

$20 - $90 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Save the Girls If she's glued to her mobile phone, she'll love going hands-free with Save the Girls. These stylish cell phone purses allow you to use your phone through the purse without removing it. This helps protect the phone from germs, dropping, breaking or losing it. The Clip & Go is a versatile strap that holds your phone. Wear it as a wristlet, crossbody or fashion strap. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $60. Shop Now

50% off Tucketts Tucketts: Toeless Grip Socks, Closed Toe Grip Socks, Compression, and Foot Care $4 - $29.50

$8 - $59 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Tucketts For the person who loves going barefoot but wants to keep feet warm and dry, Tucketts’ toeless grip socks have you covered. These open-toed grip socks are great for yoga, barre, pilates, martial arts, pedicures or just to walk around the house. Tucketts offers stability with grippers that stick and moisture-wicking fabric, preventing sweat from creating a slippery situation and also come in a closed toe option. Also included in this assortment is the Foot Care Spa Kit to address both the comfort and health of feet. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $40. Shop Now

50% to 52% off Maya J Maya J: Jewelry $9 - $25

$19 - $50 Valid: 11/03/2023 to 12/16/2023

•

Maya J Maya J’s personalized jewelry is timeless and establishes a strong spiritual connection between you and someone you love. Give the gift of meaningful jewelry with Maya J Jewelry’s birthstone charm necklaces. Also included in this assortment are the birthstone cuffs, initial necklaces and rings, and zodiac necklaces, which make perfect personalized presents. Shipping is $4.99 or free for orders containing three or more. Shop Now