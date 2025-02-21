Jessie James Decker is known for wearing many hats -- singer, mom of four, wife, entrepreneur -- but her latest collection will showcase something else she loves to wear: swimsuits, dresses and jumpsuits that are perfect for your next getaway.
The star's new launch, the Cupshe x Jessie James Decker with Kittenish Collection: Kissed By The Sun, features tons of gorgeous bikinis, one-pieces and cover-ups, as well as a whole line of ready-to-wear that's perfect for packing on your next sunny vacation.
"I've been a fan of Cupshe for a really long time ... come to find out they were a fan of me and my brand Kittenish," Decker told "GMA" in a recent video chat while discussing the partnership between the popular swimwear-focused brand and her own line that's sold online and in boutiques in glam, hot-weather locales Nashville, Tennessee, and Tampa, Florida. "We have a similar audience and similar customer, we care about quality and style, but we also care about not breaking the bank!"
The stylish yet affordable line runs in the $30 to $50 range and is filled with Decker's signature bright colors and fresh florals with a sophisticated edge, with several pieces having what she called "a bit of a Mediterranean flair."
Feeling great in your bikini
As a public figure whose motherhood is often front and center, we asked Decker to offer up her best tips for feeling confident when it's time to rock a swimsuit for a day on the beach or by the pool.
"It's always hard!" she exclaimed. "No matter how confident you are, women are hard on themselves. Even if you've put yourself through this incredible motherhood journey, after you have a baby – I went through that last year – you think 'What am I going to wear? How am I going to feel?' I think you've got to remember [that] No. 1: You're beautiful. And No. 2, there are ways to dress your body that look the best on you that are the most flattering."
Something she aimed for when curating the collaboration was ensuring there was something for women with a wide variety shapes and sizes.
"We've got these gorgeous one-piece swimsuits. We've got ones with underwire that give you that extra lift. We've got high-waisted bikinis if you're a little self-conscious. And then we've got our sexy ones for when the girls just want to flaunt it! So we've got something for every single body, and that's what I love. Anyone can find a piece that makes them feel beautiful."
Finding your style as a mom
A common issue women often face after giving birth is losing their sense of self or personal style amid the daily stressors of caring for their children. Decker's youngest is now 1, so her perspective on the issue is fresh and informed by her recent post-partum experiences.
"Everyone is in such a hurry. You just want to get back!!" she emphasized on the pressure to feel like yourself again in the months after giving birth.
"Our bodies go through so much," she explained, "but my advice is: Take your time. You just had this baby. Don't be so hard on yourself. Enjoy the baby because this baby phase goes by so fast! Embrace yourself, because your body just did something so magical. You'll get back."
Being patient and kind with herself didn't always come naturally, she said, but someone close to her heart was there to support the journey.
"In the meantime, dress for yourself and buy clothes that fit your body. Quit trying to squeeze into things that fit your body before you had the baby. I made that mistake, and my own mother way like, 'Hey girl, this isn't your size right now! Every time you put these jeans on, you're crying because you don't feel like yourself -- buy jeans that fit you."
Jessie James Decker's summer trend predictions
When asked for trends she thinks will take over for summer 2025, Decker was quick to cite big, chunky gold jewelry, a trend she says she's "all about."
"I think we're gonna see the skinny jeans make a comeback," she also predicted. "I know a lot of people are not excited about them, but I do think they're going to come back."
Overall, she's excited for the way fashion is moving this year.
"You know how sometimes things come back and we're all like, 'Oh, why?!' I think this year feels really great for everybody."
Keep scrolling to shop your own pieces from the Cupshe x Jessie James Decker with Kittenish collection.
