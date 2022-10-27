Get ready to say "yes" to the ring!

Wedding dress retailer Kleinfeld Bridal has teamed up with jewelry retailer Zales to launch a luxury bridal jewelry collection.

The new line includes 15 engagement rings and 8 wedding bands featuring lab-created diamonds.

As part of the launch, Kleinfeld is also offering a VIP Kleinfeld Experience for those who purchase one of their engagement rings.

"Zales' exclusive collection gives our customers yet an additional, beautiful choice to celebrate their love. It offers our customers who prefer lab-created diamonds a stunning engagement ring and wedding band option with a big, bold look," Jamie Singleton, president of Zales, KAY and Peoples, said in a press release.

Kleinfeld x Zales Kleinfeld x Zales 1/5 CT. T.W. Certified Lab-Created Diamond Anniversary Band in 18K Gold Price: $1119 • From: Kleinfeld x Zales Shop Now Seal your "yes" with the timeless look of this 18-karat gold certified lab-created diamond anniversary band from Kleinfeld x Zales.

Kleinfeld x Zales Kleinfeld x Zales 1/5 CT. T.W. Certified Lab-Created Diamond Anniversary Band in Platinum Price: $1229 • From: Kleinfeld x Zales Shop Now Seal your "yes" with the timeless look of this platinum certified lab-created diamond anniversary band from Kleinfeld x Zales.

Kleinfeld x Zales Kleinfeld x Zales 1/4 CT. T.W. Certified Lab-Created Diamond Twist Anniversary Band in Platinum Price: $1999.99 • From: Kleinfeld x Zales Shop Now Say yes all over again with the elegant twist design of this certified lab-created diamond anniversary band from Kleinfeld x Zales.

Kleinfeld x Zales Kleinfeld x Zales 2 CT. T.W. Certified Lab-Created Diamond Double Frame Engagement Ring in 18K Gold Price: $6669 • From: Kleinfeld x Zales Shop Now Celebrate your "yes" moment with the romantic dress-inspired details of this certified round lab-created diamond double frame engagement ring from Kleinfeld x Zales.

Kleinfeld x Zales Kleinfeld x Zales 2-3/8 CT. T.W. Certified Oval and Pear-Shaped Lab-Created Diamond Engagement Ring in Platinum Price: $11119 • From: Kleinfeld x Zales Shop Now Symbolize your amazing love with a "yes" moment featuring this certified pear-shaped and oval lab-created diamond frame engagement ring from Kleinfeld x Zales.

