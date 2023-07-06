Macy's is celebrating Black Friday a little early this year with its Macy's Black Friday Sale in July.

Read on for more details and to check out a selection of sale items you can shop now.

What is Macy's Black Friday Sale in July?

Macy's Black Friday Sale in July is the brand's biggest savings event of the season.

When is Macy's Black Friday Sale in July?

Macy's Black Friday Sale in July is happening now until July 12.

What is on sale?

Items on sale include home items, beauty, shoes, jewelry and more.

How do I score the best deals?

You can shop deals in-store, on the Macy's app and online.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Home

Cuisinart 10-Pc. Seaside Ceramic-Coated Knife Set
Cuisinart

Sale: $13.99 65% SavingsMacy's

Original: $40
Tools of the Trade Stainless Steel 13-Pc. Cookware Set
Tools of the Trade

Sale: $34.99 70% SavingsMacy's

Original: $119.99
Safavieh Vintage Hamadan Red and Multi 8' x 10' Area Rug
Safavieh

Sale: $306.90 70% SavingsMacy's

Original: $1023
Bed and bath

Madison Park Signature Turkish Cotton 6-Pc. Bath Towel Set
Madison Park Signature

Sale: $65.40 40% SavingsMacy's

Original: $109
Lacoste Home Oki Striped Cotton Beach Towel
Lacoste Home

Sale: $14 65% SavingsMacy's

Original: $40
Charter Club Sleep Luxe 800 Thread Count 100% Cotton 4-Pc. Sheet Set
Charter Club

Sale: $84 to $96 44% to 60% SavingsMacy's

Original: $150 to $240
Women's

And Now This Women's Cotton Mixed-Media Midi Dress
And Now This

Sale: $29.50 50% SavingsMacy's

Original: $59
Levi's Women's 501 Button Fly Cotton High-Rise Denim Shorts
Levi&#39;s

Sale: $29.99 49% SavingsMacy's

Original: $59.50
Calvin Klein Women's Colorblocked High-Neck Shirred One-Piece Swimsuit
Calvin Klein

Sale: $47.20 60% SavingsMacy's

Original: $118
Men's

Nike Men's Air Zoom Pegasus 39 Running Sneakers from Finish Line
Nike

Sale: $95 26% SavingsMacy's

Original: $130
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Custom-Fit Porter Cotton Linen Woven Shirt
Tommy Hilfiger

Sale: $33.99 51% SavingsMacy's

Original: $69.50
Lacoste Men’s V-Neck Pima Cotton Tee Shirt
Lacoste

Sale: $29.99 50% SavingsMacy's

Original: $60
Kids and toys

Discovery Kids 3-in-1 Balloon Pumper with Multicolor Water Balloons Set
Discovery Kids

Sale: $8.99 65% SavingsMacy's

Original: $25.99
Black Series Trampoline Slam Ball Set, 6 Piece
Black Series

Sale: $20.99 65% SavingsMacy's

Original: $59.99
Timberland Toddler Boys Short Sleeve Embossed Logo T-shirt and Twill Shorts Set, 2 Piece
Timberland

Sale: $24.75 55% SavingsMacy's

Original: $55
