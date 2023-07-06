Macy's is celebrating Black Friday a little early this year with its Macy's Black Friday Sale in July.
Read on for more details and to check out a selection of sale items you can shop now.
What is Macy's Black Friday Sale in July?
Macy's Black Friday Sale in July is the brand's biggest savings event of the season.
When is Macy's Black Friday Sale in July?
Macy's Black Friday Sale in July is happening now until July 12.
June 30, 2023
What is on sale?
Items on sale include home items, beauty, shoes, jewelry and more.
How do I score the best deals?
You can shop deals in-store, on the Macy's app and online.
