Happy birthday, Old Navy!
The retailer is celebrating 30 years with an exciting and nostalgic '94 Reissue collection, and it's loaded up with vintage, feel-good vibes from some of the brand's amazing archives.
Think bucket hats, matching tracksuits, baby tees -- it's all there and available in fun, vibrant hues. Some pieces also include Old Navy's original 1994 logo.
Old Navy Chief Creative Officer Zac Posen hosted a '90s throwback celebration along with The Cut Editor-in-Chief Lindsay Peoples to further fête the launch in style.
Children of some of the most iconic '90s stars also attended the event, including Deacon Phillippe -- Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's son -- who came dressed in a logo tee, canvas depot jacket and bucket hat from the new collection.
Other notables included Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson, Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon and more.
"At Old Navy it's not just about the fashion, but the joy we experience in it," Posen said in a press release. "If we look back at the '90s, it was a moment of moving from possibilities to reality, the juxtaposition of pop culture meeting indie culture, meeting hip hop. It was a time that allowed people to express themselves and their self identity -- and that's what the team has re-created with the '94 Reissue collection. Come play and reimagine style with us."
The collection includes over 200 styles, with a little something for everyone -- women, men, kids, toddlers and even babies, too!
Scroll ahead to see and shop all the exciting fashion blasts from the past.
