Paris Jackson made a striking appearance at the 2024 Grammys. But it was what didn't appear — her well-known tattoos — that had fans really talking.

The model and only daughter of music legend Michael Jackson wore an alluring black Celine dress designed with revealing cutouts. While her dress made jaws drop, her tattoos were somehow missing.

Paris Jackson attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. | Paris Jackson attends the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS at The Beverly Hills Hotel on September 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images|Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jackson, 25, has over 80 tattoos and not one was in sight on the red carpet thanks to makeup brand Cover FX.

She posted a behind-the-scenes "get ready with me" time lapse on Instagram showing how the transformation came about.

How did Paris Jackson cover her tattoos for the 2024 Grammys?

Using all Cover FX products, Fountaine started with the Gripping Primer to ensure the makeup really stuck to Jackson's skin. Then, he added a bit of the Power Play Liquid Foundation and followed with the Total Cover Cream Foundation for maximum coverage. Next, he mixed in the Color Correct Stick in Flame to cut some of the darkness of the tattoos.

Coverage was set with the Pressed Mineral Foundation, opting for an actual powder foundation instead of a traditional setting powder to really lock in the liquids and creams and provide an additional layer of coverage.

To compete the look, he finished with the High Performance Setting Spray to prevent the makeup from transferring and lasting all night.

Paris Jackson attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. | Paris Jackson attends the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS at The Beverly Hills Hotel on September 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images|Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jackson was previously seen days before this year's Grammys showing off her tattoos while twinning with singer Halle Bailey in vibrant corset dresses.