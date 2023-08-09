Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, co-founders of The Home Edit, have teamed up with Ruggable to launch a special collection of washable rugs you can shop now.
The collection features 10 new designs, including geometric shapes, colorful accents and more neutral styles too. And true to Ruggable's other collections, the rugs are machine washable.
"Partnering with Ruggable was a dream -- a system that perfectly aligns with our ethos of form, function, and fun," Shearer and Teplin said in an email statement to "Good Morning America."
"The beautifully-designed, functional rugs utilizing the Two-Piece System make them perfect for our mission to create manageable, organized, and happy homes," they added.
The Home Edit is a brand that provides organizational services for people's homes. Sherer and Teplin's Netflix show, "Get Organized with The Home Edit," tackles home organization projects and interior styling, including projects for celebrity clients like Reese Witherspoon and Khloé Kardashian.
The Ruggable x The Home Edit rugs start at $90. Continue below to shop our picks!
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
The Home Edit Marlowe Ivory Rainbow Rug, 5'x7'
Price: $279 • From: Ruggable
- 1
- 2November 23, 2022
- 3May 5, 2021