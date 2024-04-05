Spring is here and so is Sephora's Spring Savings Event!
Now through April 15, Beauty Insider loyalty program members can save on their favorite products.
Rouge members get 20% off starting April 5, VIB members get 15% off starting April 9 and Insider members get 10% off starting April 9.
To help us shop, we asked Sephora Beauty Director David Razzano for his product recommendations.
Scroll down to shop his must-haves, luxury favorites and more.
Access the event by using the code "YAYSAVE" at checkout.
Must-haves
"This is a great time to pick up those incredible eyeshadow palettes that really jump off the shelf," Razzano told "Good Morning America."
PAT McGRATH LABS Mothership X Eyeshadow Palette: Moonlit Seduction
- $128
- Sephora
Sephora Collection
"Sephora Collection is known for [offering] budget friendly, incredible products -- but especially during the Sephora savings event," Razzano said.
Luxury
"Luxury is a category everybody loves to try. During the Sephora savings event, it's a perfect opportunity to save a little bit of money while you try out those great luxury products," Razzano said.
Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation
- $69
- Sephora
More 'GMA' Picks
Biossance Squalane + Zinc Sheer Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 with Ectoin
- $32
- Sephora