Spring is here and so is Sephora's Spring Savings Event!

Now through April 15, Beauty Insider loyalty program members can save on their favorite products.

Rouge members get 20% off starting April 5, VIB members get 15% off starting April 9 and Insider members get 10% off starting April 9.

To help us shop, we asked Sephora Beauty Director David Razzano for his product recommendations.

Scroll down to shop his must-haves, luxury favorites and more.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Access the event by using the code "YAYSAVE" at checkout.

Must-haves

"This is a great time to pick up those incredible eyeshadow palettes that really jump off the shelf," Razzano told "Good Morning America."

PAT McGRATH LABS PAT McGRATH LABS Mothership X Eyeshadow Palette: Moonlit Seduction $128 Sephora Shop Now

K18 K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask $75 Sephora Shop Now

Drunk Elephant Drunk Elephant C-Firma Fresh Vitamin-C Day Serum $79 Sephora Shop Now

NEST New York NEST New York Madagascar Vanilla Candle $48 Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Collection

"Sephora Collection is known for [offering] budget friendly, incredible products -- but especially during the Sephora savings event," Razzano said.

Sephora SEPHORA COLLECTION Best Skin Ever Liquid Foundation $20 Sephora Shop Now

Sephora SEPHORA COLLECTION Resurfacing Peel Mask $18 Sephora Shop Now

Sephora SEPHORA COLLECTION Hydrating Serum with Hyaluronic & Polyglutamic Acid $20 Sephora Shop Now

Sephora SEPHORA COLLECTION Love The Lift Curling and Volumizing Mascara $12 Sephora Shop Now

Luxury

"Luxury is a category everybody loves to try. During the Sephora savings event, it's a perfect opportunity to save a little bit of money while you try out those great luxury products," Razzano said.

Dior Dior Rosy Glow Blush $40 Sephora Shop Now

Caudalie Caudalie Premier Cru Anti Aging Cream Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid $129 Sephora Shop Now

Armani Beauty Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation $69 Sephora Shop Now

TOM FORD TOM FORD Neroli Portofino Eau de Parfum Fragrance $295 Sephora Shop Now

More 'GMA' Picks

belif belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb with Hyaluronic Acid and Niacinamide $38 Sephora Shop Now

IGK IGK Antisocial Leave-In Dry Hair Mask $36 Sephora Shop Now

innisfree innisfree Daily UV Defense Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 45 $22 Sephora Shop Now

Biossance Biossance Squalane + Zinc Sheer Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 with Ectoin $32 Sephora Shop Now

LANEIGE LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask with Squalane $32 Sephora Shop Now

MILK MAKEUP MILK MAKEUP Cloud Glow Priming Foam With Brightening Turmeric $28 Sephora Shop Now