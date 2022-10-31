Did someone say "30% off?"

That's right -- Old Navy is having a sale with 30% off your order, including clearance items for an even deeper discount. Plus, there are "hot deals" to shop including both classic and trendy fall pieces.

To help visualize what you may want to shop for your own wardrobe, we've put together five looks featuring all sale items at Old Navy. These are perfect for day-to-day activities as well as special occasions and everything in between.

Check it all out below!

Outfit 1

Old Navy Marled Shaker-Stitch Tunic-Length Turtleneck Sweater for Women Price : $34.99 • 30% Savings Old Navy Original: $49.99 Shop Now

Old Navy Wow High-Waisted Loose Jeans for Women Price : $21 • 39% Savings Old Navy Original: $34.99 Shop Now

Old Navy Velvet Bow-Tie Ballet Flat Shoes for Women Price : $26 • 13% Savings Old Navy Original: $29.99 Shop Now

Outfit 2

Old Navy Extra High-Waisted Ripped Wide-Leg Jeans for Women Price : $38.50 • 29% Savings Old Navy Original: $54.99 Shop Now

Old Navy Flannel Poncho Scarf for Women Price : $20 • 33% Savings Old Navy Original: $29.99 Shop Now

Outfit 3

Old Navy High-Waisted Black-Wash Split-Front Maxi Non-Stretch Jean Skirt for Women Price : $27.99 • 30% Savings Old Navy Original: $39.99 Shop Now

Outfit 4

Old Navy Fit & Flare Plaid Smocked Cutout Seersucker Mini Dress for Women Price : $35 • 29% Savings Old Navy Original: $49.99 Shop Now

Old Navy Relaxed Textured Overcoat for Women Price : $59.50 • 29% Savings Old Navy Original: $84.99 Shop Now

Outfit 5

Old Navy Extra High-Waisted Button-Fly Sky-Hi Straight Jeans for Women Price : $31.49 • 30% Savings Old Navy Original: $44.99 Shop Now