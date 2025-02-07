Amazon has created a handy Valentine's Day edit that has something for everyone.
Traditional gifts like heart-shaped boxes of chocolate, jewelry, teddy bears, and more are easy to find and selling fast, while plenty of year-round popular gifts like Beats earbuds come in seasonally appropriate colorways that make fantastic gifts for anyone.
To help you narrow down the search and find something that will arrive before Feb. 14 (it's especially helpful if you're an Amazon Prime member), we've sorted through the through the bestsellers and separated them into handy categories to streamline your browsing.
Keep reading to see our top picks from beauty must-haves and tasty treats to gift-worthy tech anyone will love opening this Valentine's Day.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Traditional Valentine gifts: Candy, plush animals, jewelry and more
Godiva Chocolatier Valentine’s Day Heart Chocolate Gift Box - 14 Piece Assorted Milk, White and Dark Chocolate with Gourmet Fillings
- $29.99
- $51.84
- Amazon
PAVOI 14K Gold Plated 925 Sterling Silver Post Teardrop Chunky Hoop Earrings
- $12.95
- Amazon
Paris Hilton French Press Coffee Maker With Heart Shaped Measuring Scoop, 2-Piece Set, 8-Cup or 34-Ounce, Pink
- $19.98
- $34.99
- Amazon
Tech and home gifts
Go for a useful gift for the home that comes adorned in hearts or in a Valentine's Day color scheme to up the sweetness.
Stanley and Owala tumblers remain a huge hit, but don't sleep on Paris Hilton's baking pans and espresso makers. And Canon's Ivy 2 mini photo printer is a shoo-in for a great gift, having sold more than 4,000 units on Amazon in the past month alone.
Paris Hilton Heart Shaped Fluted Cake Pan, Cast Aluminum with Clean Ceramic Nonstick Bakeware, Dishwasher Safe, Made without PFAS, PFOA, PFOS & PFTE, 9-Inch, Pink
- $19.99
- $24.99
- Amazon
Canon Ivy 2 Mini Photo Printer, Print from Compatible iOS & Android Devices, Sticky-Back Prints, Blush Pink
- $99
- Amazon
Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Straw for Sports, Travel, and School BPA-Free Sports Water Bottle, 24 oz, Dreamy Field
- $29.98
- Amazon
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2, 14 Oz, App-Controlled Heated Coffee Mug with 80 Min Battery Life and Improved Design, Copper
- $152.99
- $179.95
- Amazon
Beauty gifts
Top-rated beauty gifts to consider include the No. 1 bestselling body mist on Amazon from viral brand Sol de Janeiro and the coveted Dyson Supersonic hair dryer.
LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm: Hydrate, Glossy, Lightweight, Moisturize & Tint with Shea Butter
- $19
- Amazon
Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Spray, JUICY Trio Set (Watermelon, Peach, Berry), 1 FL. OZ. Travel Size (Set of 3)
- $30
- Amazon