While the holiday season is considered the most wonderful time of the year, it can also be the most hectic time of the year when it comes to shopping.

That's why we strolled the aisles of Kohl's to find some of this year’s best holiday picks, to help you shop from the comfort of your own home.

"Our holiday campaign this year centers around the idea of 'gifts, deals and holiday feels', which is really a celebration of 'the feels' that gift-giving gives, both to the giver and the receiver," Kohl’s chief merchandising and digital officer Nick Jones told "Good Morning America."

"We are taking the guesswork out of purchasing this year with a lot of gift sets across categories, from beauty to apparel and everything in between. We’ve got your four-legged, furry family members covered as well with an expanded assortment of pet offerings," Jones added.

Scroll down to shop Jones' picks and more from Kohl's holiday assortment.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Home

15% off The Big One The Big One Oversized Supersoft Plush Throw $8.49

$9.99 Kohl's Shop Now

12% off Crock-Pot Crock-Pot 7-Quart Cook & Carry Programmable Slow Cooker with Sous Vide $139.99

$159.99 Kohl's Shop Now

13% off Ninja Ninja Thirsti Drink System $199.99

$229.99 Kohl's Shop Now

15% off St. Nicholas Square St. Nicholas Square 2-Pack Star of David Kitchen Towels $6.36

$7.49 Kohl's Shop Now

Kids

15% off Original Fun Factory Original Fun Factory Indoor Snowballs 20-Piece $10.20

$12 Kohl's Shop Now

5% off LEGO LEGO Wintertime Polar Bears 40571 Building Kit (312 Pieces) $12.34

$12.99 Kohl's Shop Now

40% off Levi's Boys 8-20 Levi's Faux Shearling Collar Trucker Jacket $46.80

$78 Kohl's Shop Now

15% off Speechless Girls 4-16 Speechless Sequin Dress with Feathers $29.75

$35 Kohl's Shop Now

25% off Barbie Barbie Fiat 500 Doll and Vehicle $29.99

$39.99 Kohl's Shop Now

Women

11% off Koolaburra by UGG Koolaburra by UGG Koola Mini II Women's Winter Boots $74.99

$84.99 Kohl's Shop Now

15% off INTEMPO Women's INTEMPO Off-The-Shoulder Long Sleeve Top $16.99

$19.99 Kohl's Shop Now

15% off Celebrate Together Celebrate Together Gingerbread Drop Earrings $5.95

$7 Kohl's Shop Now

Men

15% off Sonoma Goods For Life Men's Sonoma Goods For Life Flannel Button-Down Shirt $16.99

$19.99 Kohl's Shop Now

15% off Apt. 9 Men's Apt. 9 Faux Suede Bomber Jacket $33.99

$39.99 Kohl's Shop Now

15% off Dockers Dockers Sinclair Men's Loafers $68

$80 Kohl's Shop Now

Pets

15% off Woof Woof Holiday Pickle Dog Toy $5.51

$6.49 Kohl's Shop Now

15% off Woof Woof Dog 12-Toy Advent Calendar $16.99

$19.99 Kohl's Shop Now

Other

15% off Fred Fred Roach Clips Bag Clips $8.49

$9.99 Kohl's Shop Now