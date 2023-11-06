While the holiday season is considered the most wonderful time of the year, it can also be the most hectic time of the year when it comes to shopping.
That's why we strolled the aisles of Kohl's to find some of this year’s best holiday picks, to help you shop from the comfort of your own home.
"Our holiday campaign this year centers around the idea of 'gifts, deals and holiday feels', which is really a celebration of 'the feels' that gift-giving gives, both to the giver and the receiver," Kohl’s chief merchandising and digital officer Nick Jones told "Good Morning America."
"We are taking the guesswork out of purchasing this year with a lot of gift sets across categories, from beauty to apparel and everything in between. We’ve got your four-legged, furry family members covered as well with an expanded assortment of pet offerings," Jones added.
Scroll down to shop Jones' picks and more from Kohl's holiday assortment.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Home
Crock-Pot 7-Quart Cook & Carry Programmable Slow Cooker with Sous Vide
- $139.99
- $159.99
- Kohl's
St. Nicholas Square 2-Pack Star of David Kitchen Towels
- $6.36
- $7.49
- Kohl's
Kids
Editor’s Picks
GMA Influencer Gift Guide: Shop picks from Kristin Cavallari, Ayesha Curry, Amanda Seyfried and more
- Nov 07, 2023
Women
Koolaburra by UGG Koola Mini II Women's Winter Boots
- $74.99
- $84.99
- Kohl's