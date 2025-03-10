A good bra is lifesaver, but it can be difficult to find one at a price that doesn't sting. Luckily, Soma -- maker of comfortable, attractive and supportive undergarments and loungewear -- has a $29 bra sale happening right now to help you replace all your tired, worn out bras for a fresh new feel ahead of spring.
Trending shapes selling fast include the Bodify Perfect Coverage bra, a bra designed by looking at 1,500 women's bodies and using a patented Innovative Flexicup to stretch and move with a variety of body types.
Another popular pick is the Enbliss Luxe Convertible Bralette that, unlike many bralettes, has a hook and eye closure for a more customized fit, as well as silky fabric, a no-roll bottom band and eight colorways to best suit your closet needs.
And it's not just basics on sale right notw: Sports bras, balconettes, strapless bras and more also qualify for the sale price, making it a cinch round out your lingerie wardrobe to support all your outfit needs.
Sizing varies by style, but Soma offers band sizes 32 through 44, cup sizes A through H and non-numreric sizing from XS to XXXL.
Scroll on to shop these top picks and more from Soma!
