We've found the perfect outdoor summer toy for kids -- and it's on sale!
Right now, the VISTOP Non-Slip Splash Pad for kids and dogs is the No. 1 bestseller in Amazon's Outdoor Water Play Sprinklers category. Even better, it's currently on sale with prices starting at under $30.
For example, the 59-inch blue pad is $29.95 and the 67-inch version is on sale for $39.95. Sizes go up to 97 inches, and the pad is available in three total color combinations.
According to its product description, the splash pad is made of eco-friendly, durable PVC material without BPA and phthalates. It's a great summer activity for your own backyard or to bring to the beach and enjoy with friends and family.
VISTOP's splash pad has a 4.3 out of 5 star rating and over 5,000 reviews.
Check it out below!
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.