For National Walk Your Dog Day, "GMA" contributor and lifestyle expert Lori Bergamotto has the lowdown on handy dog supplies to use during your next walk or car ride with your pup.
From safe leashes and hygiene products to protective car seats that can prevent pet injury in case of an accident, the tools below are must-haves for any responsible dog owner who wants to keep their furry friends safe and healthy.
"GMA" has also partnered with the Best Friends Animal Society, an organization founded in 1984 dedicated to animal rescue and advocacy that stretches across the country. You can browse their website to donate, learn more about their efforts to save as many animals as possible and even adopt or foster a new pet of your own.
Keep reading to shop top picks for dog walks and more!
Leashes
For extra safety when walking your dog, choose strong, reliable leashes like the Wigzi Luna that comes with a rechargeable LED light to illuminate your steps on nighttime walks and increase your visibility to passing drivers or other dog walkers.
Another great way to maximize safety and free up your hands while walking is the Wild One hands-free leash that attaches to your waist or chest, allows for quick adjustments and has four functions in one.
Dog hygiene
Once you're back from your walk, clean off those dirty or mud-covered paws with a safe rinse that is more sustainable that disposable dog wipes. It's easy to use -- simply dispense foam and massage into the paws, no rising required -- and is a cost-effective way to prevent your pup from tracking outside grime indoors.
After they're cleaned off, treat those precious tootsies to a bit of paw wax to keep them soft, supple and moisturized. Because it's made with food-safe ingredients, you don't have to worry about your dog licking their paws, plus it's safe for other domestic animals like cats, horses and chickens, too!
Lick mats
Lick mats are fantastic for dogs who tend to eat too quickly or tend to lick from anxiety. The mat provides a tasty, engaging activity that stimulates their curious minds, and they're perfect for use with wet food, peanut butter, bananas and more.
Dog car seats
As the proverb goes: "An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure," something to keep in mind when transporting pets in your vehicle.
Protect your furry friends from excess injury due to automobile accidents with the proper equipment like this booster seat that's perfect for pets up to 25 pounds and fleece-lined for a comfortable ride, or try a car hammock to protect them and your seats if you have larger dogs.
And don't forget to buckle them up! The adjustable seat belt adapter is suitable for dogs up to 100 pounds.
