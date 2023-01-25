Do you find yourself constantly shopping for a new pair of leggings? Us too.

While the comfortable closet staple is perfect for an afternoon Pilates session or a day of lounging, there are so many other ways to style them, too.

In an effort to make our closets more versatile, we're rounding up some of our favorite wardrobe staples and showing how to style them for multiple occasions. This time, we're focusing on all the ways to dress up a pair of flared leggings.

For instance, wear your legging with a matching sports bra to feel ready for your workout. Add a lightweight cardigan or hoodie -- like Hailey Bieber -- and sneakers to run errands.

GC Images via Getty Images Hailey Bieber is seen on Jan. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Continue below to see how we're styling our leggings and get ready to shop.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

The flared legging

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

lululemon lululemon Align High-Rise Mini Flared Pant 32" Price: $118 • From: lululemon Shop Now These flared pants are made from sweat-wicking fabric with four-way stretch that's "so buttery-soft, it feels weightless," lululemon's website explains. We think they're the perfect multi-use legging.

Outfit 1: Get Hailey's look

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

lululemon lululemon Align Reversible Bra Light Support, A/B Cup Price: $58 • From: lululemon Shop Now For a look like Hailey Bieber's, pair your flared legging with a matching sports bra. It is also available with C/D cups.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

H&M H&M Fine-knit Cardigan Price: $17.99 • From: H&M Shop Now Add a lightweight cardigan over your sports bra to take you from the gym to pick up lunch or run an errand.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Zappos New Balance 411 Sneakers Price: $69.99 • From: Zappos Shop Now Stay comfortable all day long in a pair of white sneakers.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

ASOS ASOS DESIGN tote with double pockets in black Price: $37 • From: ASOS Shop Now Of course, a tote makes a great daytime bag. Throw in all of your essentials and be on your way.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

ASOS Le Specs tres gauche rectangle sunglasses in green tortoiseshell Price: $113 • From: ASOS Shop Now Complete this Hailey Bieber-inspired look with rectangle sunnies.

Outfit 2: Dinner plans

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Express Express Strapless Structured Tube Top Price: $88 • From: Express Shop Now For date night, pair your flare leggings with a strapless tube top.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Express Abercrombie & Fitch Classic Suiting Blazer Price : $96 • 20% Savings Abercrombie & Fitch Original: $120 Shop Now A black blazer is a staple in anyone's wardrobe. Wear your favorite one over your shoulders to add an extra layer to your date-night ensemble.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Nordstrom Aldo Brunette Pointed Toe Pump Price: $98 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now Though the flared leggings will help elongate the look of the leg on their own, add a little extra height with these black pumps from Aldo.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

gorjana gorjana Lou Heart Large Studs Price: $50 • From: gorjana Shop Now These gorjana heart studs are perfect for a dinner date. Plus, they'll go well with any Valentine's Day look.

Outfit 3: Hiking

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Amazon LASLULU Womens Hoodies Fleece Lined Collar Pullover 1/2 Zipper Sweatshirts Price: $39.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now For a crisp morning hike, pair your leggings with this fleece-lined sweatshirt.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

REI Patagonia Capilene Air Crew Base Layer Top Price: $139 • From: REI Shop Now For an extra layer, wear this Patagonia crew shirt beneath your sweatshirt. This shirt can be re-worn for multiple outdoor activities, too.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

REI Danner Inquire Chukka Full-Grain Hiking Boots - Women's Price: $179.95 • From: REI Shop Now These hiking boots have waterproof protection and cushioned footbeds so you can stay comfortable while you hike.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Amazon WATERFLY Crossbody Sling Backpack Sling Bag Travel Hiking Chest Bag Daypack Price : $27.99 • 20% Savings Amazon Original: $34.99 Shop Now Finish your look with this crossbody backpack with space for your water bottle, snacks and more.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Amazon Jeasona Womens Wool Socks Price : $15.99 • 46% Savings Amazon Original: $30 Shop Now If you're hiking in the cold, don't forget a pair of warm wool socks!

Outfit 4: Coffee meeting

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Polo Sweater Price: $79.90 • From: Quince Shop Now For a coffee meeting with a friend or colleague, pair your flared leggings with this cashmere polo sweater. Choose from five colors to best suit your personal style.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Reformation Camden Jacket Price: $298 • From: Reformation Shop Now For an extra layer, add this Camden jacket in beige. It features a button front closure, cuffed sleeves and pockets.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Reformation Vince Camuto Tressara Boot Price : $83.99 • 66% Savings Vince Camuto Original: $249 Use promo code EXTRA30 Shop Now Dress up your look with a pair of black knee-high boots. Simply tuck your leggings into the boot for a sleek look.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Coach Outlet Coach Mollie Bucket Bag Price: $135 • From: Coach Outlet Shop Now Add a bucket bag, like this one by Coach, to accessorize the look.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Coach Outlet hunsquer Blue Light Glasses for Women /Men Computer Blue Light Glasses Price : $8.99 • 10% Savings Amazon Original: $9.99 Shop Now If taking meetings means you'll be staring at a screen all day, pack a pair of blue light glasses like these, available on Amazon.

Additional legging options

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Amazon BALEAF Women's Flare Leggings V Crossover High Waist Price: $26.77 to $27.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK