Do you find yourself constantly shopping for a new pair of leggings? Us too.
While the comfortable closet staple is perfect for an afternoon Pilates session or a day of lounging, there are so many other ways to style them, too.
In an effort to make our closets more versatile, we're rounding up some of our favorite wardrobe staples and showing how to style them for multiple occasions. This time, we're focusing on all the ways to dress up a pair of flared leggings.
For instance, wear your legging with a matching sports bra to feel ready for your workout. Add a lightweight cardigan or hoodie -- like Hailey Bieber -- and sneakers to run errands.
Hailey Bieber is seen on Jan. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles.
GC Images via Getty Images
Continue below to see how we're styling our leggings and get ready to shop.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
The flared legging
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
lululemon Align High-Rise Mini Flared Pant 32"
These flared pants are made from sweat-wicking fabric with four-way stretch that's "so buttery-soft, it feels weightless," lululemon's website explains. We think they're the perfect multi-use legging.
Outfit 1: Get Hailey's look
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
lululemon Align Reversible Bra Light Support, A/B Cup
For a look like Hailey Bieber's, pair your flared legging with a matching sports bra. It is also available with C/D cups.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
H&M Fine-knit Cardigan
Add a lightweight cardigan over your sports bra to take you from the gym to pick up lunch or run an errand.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
New Balance 411 Sneakers
Stay comfortable all day long in a pair of white sneakers.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
ASOS DESIGN tote with double pockets in black
Of course, a tote makes a great daytime bag. Throw in all of your essentials and be on your way.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Le Specs tres gauche rectangle sunglasses in green tortoiseshell
Complete this Hailey Bieber-inspired look with rectangle sunnies.
Outfit 2: Dinner plans
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Express Strapless Structured Tube Top
For date night, pair your flare leggings with a strapless tube top.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Abercrombie & Fitch Classic Suiting BlazerOriginal: $120
A black blazer is a staple in anyone's wardrobe. Wear your favorite one over your shoulders to add an extra layer to your date-night ensemble.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Aldo Brunette Pointed Toe Pump
Though the flared leggings will help elongate the look of the leg on their own, add a little extra height with these black pumps from Aldo.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
gorjana Lou Heart Large Studs
These gorjana heart studs are perfect for a dinner date. Plus, they'll go well with any Valentine's Day look.
Outfit 3: Hiking
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
LASLULU Womens Hoodies Fleece Lined Collar Pullover 1/2 Zipper Sweatshirts
For a crisp morning hike, pair your leggings with this fleece-lined sweatshirt.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Patagonia Capilene Air Crew Base Layer Top
For an extra layer, wear this Patagonia crew shirt beneath your sweatshirt. This shirt can be re-worn for multiple outdoor activities, too.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Danner Inquire Chukka Full-Grain Hiking Boots - Women's
These hiking boots have waterproof protection and cushioned footbeds so you can stay comfortable while you hike.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
WATERFLY Crossbody Sling Backpack Sling Bag Travel Hiking Chest Bag Daypack
Price: $27.99 • 20% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $34.99
Finish your look with this crossbody backpack with space for your water bottle, snacks and more.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Jeasona Womens Wool Socks
Price: $15.99 • 46% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $30
If you're hiking in the cold, don't forget a pair of warm wool socks!
Outfit 4: Coffee meeting
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Mongolian Cashmere Polo Sweater
For a coffee meeting with a friend or colleague, pair your flared leggings with this cashmere polo sweater. Choose from five colors to best suit your personal style.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Camden Jacket
For an extra layer, add this Camden jacket in beige. It features a button front closure, cuffed sleeves and pockets.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Vince Camuto Tressara Boot
Price: $83.99 • 66% SavingsVince CamutoOriginal: $249 Use promo code EXTRA30
Dress up your look with a pair of black knee-high boots. Simply tuck your leggings into the boot for a sleek look.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Coach Mollie Bucket Bag
Add a bucket bag, like this one by Coach, to accessorize the look.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
hunsquer Blue Light Glasses for Women /Men Computer Blue Light Glasses
Price: $8.99 • 10% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $9.99
If taking meetings means you'll be staring at a screen all day, pack a pair of blue light glasses like these, available on Amazon.
Additional legging options
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Free People Hot Shot Kick Flares
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Old Navy Extra High-Waisted PowerSoft Rib-Knit Split Flare Leggings for Women
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
BALEAF Women's Flare Leggings V Crossover High Waist
Price: $26.77 to $27.99 • From: Amazon
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Athleta Elation Flare Pant
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Uniqlo AIRism Soft Flare Leggings