Hailey Bieber... is that you?

The model recently had fans doing a double take after she debuted a new haircut on TikTok while smiling and posing.

"Oops," she captioned the short clip, adding a knife, chef and girl haircut emoji.

Bieber paired the look with tiny rectangular shades, black pants, sneakers and a University of Miami logo leather jacket.

Since posting, the TikTok has received more than 5 million likes with lots of fans commenting on Bieber's new look.

"Queen of short hair," the official Milk Makeup account wrote.

One TikTok user chimed in, joking, "Now all the TikTok girlies are about to have this haircut in the next 5-7 business days."

Bieber has posted several other beauty moments that have gone viral -- for better or worse.

Last summer, her pearlescent "glazed donut nails" took over TikTok with many people recreating the look.

She also faced backlash after posting her so-called "brownie-glazed" lip routine in August, which includeddark lip liner and clear lip gloss, and which many saw as cultural appropriation, as the trend was first popular among Black and Latino communities.

As New York Times style reporter Sandra E. Garcia told "GMA" previously, Bieber's "brownie-glazed" TikTok post was an example of a familiar double standard.

"[Black women and Latinas] are being looked at as lesser than any other woman just because of the way they decide to do their own makeup," Garcia said at the time. "But then another woman, a white woman, does the same thing, and her lip gloss is sold out and she's now the face of the trend."