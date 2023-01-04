When you buy things you love, you'll want to wear them all the time.

In an effort to make our closets work harder for us, we're shopping for both trendy and timeless pieces that we'll be able to wear over and over again. This time, we're styling one blazer four different ways: for office meetings, a casual lunch, date night and for a special occasion.

For example, style a classic navy blazer with a strapless gown for the ultimate wedding-guest look. Or, dial it back with a pair of jeans and a t-shirt for a casual daytime look.

So if your goal is to shop smarter and buy more versatile pieces, continue below for all the inspiration you'll need.

The blazer

Abercrombie & Fitch Classic Suiting Blazer
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Classic Suiting Blazer

Price: $120

Start with adding a classic blazer to your wardrobe. We love this navy one from Abercrombie & Fitch for its versatility. 

Outfit 1: Office meetings

Abercrombie & Fitch Sloane Tailored Pant
Abercrombie &#38; Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Sloane Tailored Pant

Price: $90

We love a matching suit for the office. Style your blazer with these matching navy pants for a powerful ensemble. Plus, having both the blazer and the pants means you can style them in countless ways (together or worn separately). 

Quince Washable Stretch Silk Notch Collar Blouse
Quince

Quince Washable Stretch Silk Notch Collar Blouse

Price: $69.90

Next, pair your blazer and pants with this washable silk blouse. We love navy with berry or burgundy tones, so we think this burgundy blouse is the perfect way to add a pop of color to your in-office look. 

Jenny Bird Florence Earrings
Jenny Bird

Jenny Bird Florence Earrings

Price: $130

Add a cool pair of earrings like these from Jenny Bird.

Nordstrom Pearla Ankle Strap Pump
H&#38;M

Nordstrom Pearla Ankle Strap Pump

Price: $69.95

Finish your look with these burgundy ankle strap pumps. 

Outfit 2: Casual lunch

H&M Cotton T-shirt
H&M

H&M Cotton T-shirt

Price: $5.99

For a casual and classic look, start by styling your navy blazer with a comfortable white t-shirt. 

H&M 90s Straight High Jeans
H&M

H&M 90s Straight High Jeans

Price: $29.99

A good pair of denim jeans is, of course, the ultimate closet staple. Pair your favorites with your blazer to maintain an effortless look.

PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
Amazon

PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops

Price: $13.95

Add a pair of chunky gold hoops to accessorize your look.

Mango Short strap square bag
Mango

Mango Short strap square bag

Price: $59.99 25% Savings
Original: $79.99

Original: $79.99
Don't forget your bag! This Mango bag in medium brown will work all year long styled with items in your closet. 

Outfit 3: Date night

H&M Rib-knit Sweater
H&M

H&M Rib-knit Sweater

Price: $24.99

For date night, style this white sweater featuring a sweetheart neckline beneath your blazer.

Old Navy Higher High-Waisted Pintuck Flare Jeans for Women
Old Navy

Old Navy Higher High-Waisted Pintuck Flare Jeans for Women

Price: $49.99

We love these dark flared jeans from Old Navy to go with the rest of your look.

Topshop Sienna pointed toe strappy heeled mule in khaki
ASOS

Topshop Sienna pointed toe strappy heeled mule in khaki

Price: $56

Finish your look with a neutral pair of strappy heels, like these by Topshop. 

Maison Miru Pave X Studs
Maison Miru

Maison Miru Pave X Studs

Price: $60

These "X" studs are a "little kiss for your ear," Maison Miru's website says, and we think they'd be perfect for date night.

AERIN Cedar Violet Eau de Parfum
Sephora

AERIN Cedar Violet Eau de Parfum

Price: $35

Take your fragrance to-go on date night with this travel-sized eau de parfum from AERIN.

Outfit 4: Special occasion

BHLDN Everly Crepe Dress
Anthropologie

BHLDN Everly Crepe Dress

Price: $220

For a special occasion look, style a navy or black gown with the blazer worn over your shoulders (keep your arms free!). You'll feel chic and elegant while keeping warm too. 

Aureum Marie Earrings
Aureum

Aureum Marie Earrings

Price: $265

These silver statement earrings pair perfectly with a strapless gown.

RAYE Revik Heel
Revolve

RAYE Revik Heel

Price: $198

Finish this look with a pair of strappy black heels. Choose a pair you already have or add a new style to your wardrobe that you can wear year-round. 

Kosas Weightless Lipstick
Credo

Kosas Weightless Lipstick

Price: $28

Complete your look with this Kosas lipstick in the shade Royal (a ripe berry). Plus, take a little bit of the product and dab it onto your cheeks for a pretty flush.  