When you buy things you love, you'll want to wear them all the time.

In an effort to make our closets work harder for us, we're shopping for both trendy and timeless pieces that we'll be able to wear over and over again. This time, we're styling one blazer four different ways: for office meetings, a casual lunch, date night and for a special occasion.

For example, style a classic navy blazer with a strapless gown for the ultimate wedding-guest look. Or, dial it back with a pair of jeans and a t-shirt for a casual daytime look.

So if your goal is to shop smarter and buy more versatile pieces, continue below for all the inspiration you'll need.

The blazer

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Classic Suiting Blazer Price: $120 • From: Abercrombie & Fitch Shop Now Start with adding a classic blazer to your wardrobe. We love this navy one from Abercrombie & Fitch for its versatility.

Outfit 1: Office meetings

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Sloane Tailored Pant Price: $90 • From: Abercrombie & Fitch Shop Now We love a matching suit for the office. Style your blazer with these matching navy pants for a powerful ensemble. Plus, having both the blazer and the pants means you can style them in countless ways (together or worn separately).

Quince Quince Washable Stretch Silk Notch Collar Blouse Price: $69.90 • From: Quince Shop Now Next, pair your blazer and pants with this washable silk blouse. We love navy with berry or burgundy tones, so we think this burgundy blouse is the perfect way to add a pop of color to your in-office look.

Jenny Bird Jenny Bird Florence Earrings Price: $130 • From: Jenny Bird Shop Now Add a cool pair of earrings like these from Jenny Bird.

H&M Nordstrom Pearla Ankle Strap Pump Price: $69.95 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now Finish your look with these burgundy ankle strap pumps.

Outfit 2: Casual lunch

H&M H&M Cotton T-shirt Price: $5.99 • From: H&M Shop Now For a casual and classic look, start by styling your navy blazer with a comfortable white t-shirt.

H&M H&M 90s Straight High Jeans Price: $29.99 • From: H&M Shop Now A good pair of denim jeans is, of course, the ultimate closet staple. Pair your favorites with your blazer to maintain an effortless look.

Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops Price: $13.95 • From: Amazon Shop Now Add a pair of chunky gold hoops to accessorize your look.

Mango Mango Short strap square bag Price : $59.99 • 25% Savings Mango Original: $79.99 Shop Now Don't forget your bag! This Mango bag in medium brown will work all year long styled with items in your closet.

Outfit 3: Date night

H&M H&M Rib-knit Sweater Price: $24.99 • From: H&M Shop Now For date night, style this white sweater featuring a sweetheart neckline beneath your blazer.

Old Navy Old Navy Higher High-Waisted Pintuck Flare Jeans for Women Price: $49.99 • From: Old Navy Shop Now We love these dark flared jeans from Old Navy to go with the rest of your look.

ASOS Topshop Sienna pointed toe strappy heeled mule in khaki Price: $56 • From: ASOS Shop Now Finish your look with a neutral pair of strappy heels, like these by Topshop.

Maison Miru Maison Miru Pave X Studs Price: $60 • From: Maison Miru Shop Now These "X" studs are a "little kiss for your ear," Maison Miru's website says, and we think they'd be perfect for date night.

Sephora AERIN Cedar Violet Eau de Parfum Price: $35 • From: Sephora Shop Now Take your fragrance to-go on date night with this travel-sized eau de parfum from AERIN.

Outfit 4: Special occasion

Anthropologie BHLDN Everly Crepe Dress Price: $220 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now For a special occasion look, style a navy or black gown with the blazer worn over your shoulders (keep your arms free!). You'll feel chic and elegant while keeping warm too.

Aureum Aureum Marie Earrings Price: $265 • From: Aureum Shop Now These silver statement earrings pair perfectly with a strapless gown.

Revolve RAYE Revik Heel Price: $198 • From: Revolve Shop Now Finish this look with a pair of strappy black heels. Choose a pair you already have or add a new style to your wardrobe that you can wear year-round.

