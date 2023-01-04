When you buy things you love, you'll want to wear them all the time.
In an effort to make our closets work harder for us, we're shopping for both trendy and timeless pieces that we'll be able to wear over and over again. This time, we're styling one blazer four different ways: for office meetings, a casual lunch, date night and for a special occasion.
For example, style a classic navy blazer with a strapless gown for the ultimate wedding-guest look. Or, dial it back with a pair of jeans and a t-shirt for a casual daytime look.
So if your goal is to shop smarter and buy more versatile pieces, continue below for all the inspiration you'll need.
The blazer
Abercrombie & Fitch Classic Suiting Blazer
Price: $120 • From: Abercrombie & Fitch
Start with adding a classic blazer to your wardrobe. We love this navy one from Abercrombie & Fitch for its versatility.
Outfit 1: Office meetings
Abercrombie & Fitch Sloane Tailored Pant
Price: $90 • From: Abercrombie & Fitch
We love a matching suit for the office. Style your blazer with these matching navy pants for a powerful ensemble. Plus, having both the blazer and the pants means you can style them in countless ways (together or worn separately).
Quince Washable Stretch Silk Notch Collar Blouse
Price: $69.90 • From: Quince
Next, pair your blazer and pants with this washable silk blouse. We love navy with berry or burgundy tones, so we think this burgundy blouse is the perfect way to add a pop of color to your in-office look.
Jenny Bird Florence Earrings
Price: $130 • From: Jenny Bird
Add a cool pair of earrings like these from Jenny Bird.
Nordstrom Pearla Ankle Strap Pump
Price: $69.95 • From: Nordstrom
Finish your look with these burgundy ankle strap pumps.
Outfit 2: Casual lunch
PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
Price: $13.95 • From: Amazon
Add a pair of chunky gold hoops to accessorize your look.
Outfit 3: Date night
Old Navy Higher High-Waisted Pintuck Flare Jeans for Women
Price: $49.99 • From: Old Navy
We love these dark flared jeans from Old Navy to go with the rest of your look.
Topshop Sienna pointed toe strappy heeled mule in khaki
Price: $56 • From: ASOS
Finish your look with a neutral pair of strappy heels, like these by Topshop.
Maison Miru Pave X Studs
Price: $60 • From: Maison Miru
These "X" studs are a "little kiss for your ear," Maison Miru's website says, and we think they'd be perfect for date night.
AERIN Cedar Violet Eau de Parfum
Price: $35 • From: Sephora
Take your fragrance to-go on date night with this travel-sized eau de parfum from AERIN.
Outfit 4: Special occasion
BHLDN Everly Crepe Dress
Price: $220 • From: Anthropologie
For a special occasion look, style a navy or black gown with the blazer worn over your shoulders (keep your arms free!). You'll feel chic and elegant while keeping warm too.
Aureum Marie Earrings
Price: $265 • From: Aureum
These silver statement earrings pair perfectly with a strapless gown.
RAYE Revik Heel
Price: $198 • From: Revolve
Finish this look with a pair of strappy black heels. Choose a pair you already have or add a new style to your wardrobe that you can wear year-round.
Kosas Weightless Lipstick
Price: $28 • From: Credo
Complete your look with this Kosas lipstick in the shade Royal (a ripe berry). Plus, take a little bit of the product and dab it onto your cheeks for a pretty flush.