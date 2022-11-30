When we find a piece of clothing we love, we should wear it as much as we can.

In an effort to make our closets more versatile, we’re shopping for both classic and trendy pieces we can style multiple ways for all of the different occasions on our calendars.

This time, we’re styling a cable-knit sweater; a classic winter wardrobe staple that’s both chic and cozy.

Not only does the sweater work when paired with something as simple as a go-to pair of jeans, but it can also be worn for a family holiday party, a day of meetings at the office, and even for New Year’s Eve.

Continue below to shop all of our looks with one essential sweater.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

The sweater:

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

J.Crew J.Crew Cotton cable-knit sweater Price : $64 • 50% Savings J.Crew Original: $128 Use promo code WARMUP Shop Now This J.Crew cotton cable-knit sweater will be a constant in your winter outfit rotation.

Outfit 1: At the office

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Old Navy Old Navy Higher High-Waisted Corduroy Flare Pants for Women Price: $44.99 • From: Old Navy Shop Now For a comfortable office look, pair your sweater with these corduroy flare pants in navy.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Long-Sleeve Cotton Seamless Fabric Crew Bodysuit Price: $50 • From: Abercrombie & Fitch Shop Now For a little extra warmth in a chilly office, layer this seamless bodysuit beneath your sweater.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Nordstrom Nina 60 Pointed Toe Pump Price : $69.30 • 30% Savings Nordstrom Original: $99 Shop Now These navy pointed pumps add a little height to your ensemble. Plus, you can wear them on multiple winter occasions.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

ASOS River Island wrap coat in navy Price: $175 • From: ASOS Shop Now Wrap yourself up in this navy coat from River Island to complete your look.

Outfit 2: Family holiday party

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Quince Quince 100% Washable Silk Slip Dress Price: $79.90 • From: Quince Shop Now For a holiday party look that's not too over-the-top, wear your sweater over a silk slip dress, like this one from Quince, available in multiple colors.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Nordstrom Jewel Badgley Mischka Jan Mule Price : $76.30 • 30% Savings Nordstrom Original: $109 Shop Now A holiday look needs a little sparkle -- wear these mules to add just that.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Anthropologie Anthropologie Colorful Linear Baguette Earrings Price: $48 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now Speaking of sparkle, we love these colorful earrings to compliment the green slip dress.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Mango Mango Handbag with crystals details Price: $59.99 • From: Mango Shop Now Finally, finish your look with this crystal handbag from Mango. It's also perfect to carry to a winter wedding!

Outfit 3: New Year’s Eve

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Anthropologie By Anthropologie Sequin Fringe Skirt Price: $158 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now Bring on the sequins. Pair this skirt with your cable-knit sweater for a look that's both festive and cozy.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Mango Mango Metallic heel shoes Price: $99.99 • From: Mango Shop Now These silver Mango heels are a fun addition to this New Year's outfit.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

H&M H&M Sequined Shoulder Bag Price: $29.99 • From: H&M Shop Now This sequin shoulder bag is perfect for New Year's Eve. Plus, wear it with a plain black dress on another holiday occasion.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Sephora MAKEUP BY MARIO Mario's Lip Lift Kit Price: $20 • From: Sephora Shop Now For a pop of color, finish this look with a red lip from Makeup By Mario.

Outfit 4: Weekend brunch

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean Price: $90 • From: Abercrombie & Fitch Shop Now Have a brunch date on the calendar? Wear your cable-knit sweater with these comfortable relaxed jeans for an effortless weekend look.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

J.Crew Birkenstock Boston shearling clogs Price: $170 • From: J.Crew Shop Now These shearling clogs are both on-trend and comfortable and we love them paired with a relaxed jean.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

gorjana gorjana Brooklyn Earrings Price: $60 • From: gorjana Shop Now Add these gorjana earrings to complete your look.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Cole Haan Cole Haan Grand Ambition Bucket Bag Price : $199.95 • 42% Savings Cole Haan Original: $350 Shop Now This bucket bag is great for throwing all of your weekend essentials.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Gap Gap Duvet Wrap Puffer Coat Price : $71.04 • 52% Savings Gap Original: $149 Use promo codes FLASH and ADDIT Shop Now Finish this look with a wrap puffer, like this on-sale style from Gap.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Credo RÓEN BEAUTY Kiss My Liquid Lip Balm Price: $26 • From: Credo Shop Now Don't forget your lip balm! This one from RÓEN BEAUTY is a "hybrid lip gloss with zero stickiness," Credo's website explains.

Additional cable-knit sweater picks

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Gap Gap Cable-Knit Crewneck Sweater Price : $33.58 • 51% Savings Gap Original: $69.95 Use promo codes FLASH and ADDIT Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK