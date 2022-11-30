When we find a piece of clothing we love, we should wear it as much as we can.
In an effort to make our closets more versatile, we’re shopping for both classic and trendy pieces we can style multiple ways for all of the different occasions on our calendars.
This time, we’re styling a cable-knit sweater; a classic winter wardrobe staple that’s both chic and cozy.
Not only does the sweater work when paired with something as simple as a go-to pair of jeans, but it can also be worn for a family holiday party, a day of meetings at the office, and even for New Year’s Eve.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
The sweater:
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
J.Crew Cotton cable-knit sweater
Price: $64 • 50% SavingsJ.CrewOriginal: $128 Use promo code WARMUP
This J.Crew cotton cable-knit sweater will be a constant in your winter outfit rotation.
Outfit 1: At the office
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Old Navy Higher High-Waisted Corduroy Flare Pants for Women
For a comfortable office look, pair your sweater with these corduroy flare pants in navy.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Abercrombie & Fitch Long-Sleeve Cotton Seamless Fabric Crew Bodysuit
For a little extra warmth in a chilly office, layer this seamless bodysuit beneath your sweater.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Nina 60 Pointed Toe Pump
Price: $69.30 • 30% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $99
These navy pointed pumps add a little height to your ensemble. Plus, you can wear them on multiple winter occasions.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
River Island wrap coat in navy
Wrap yourself up in this navy coat from River Island to complete your look.
Outfit 2: Family holiday party
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Quince 100% Washable Silk Slip Dress
For a holiday party look that's not too over-the-top, wear your sweater over a silk slip dress, like this one from Quince, available in multiple colors.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Jewel Badgley Mischka Jan Mule
Price: $76.30 • 30% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $109
A holiday look needs a little sparkle -- wear these mules to add just that.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Anthropologie Colorful Linear Baguette Earrings
Speaking of sparkle, we love these colorful earrings to compliment the green slip dress.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Mango Handbag with crystals details
Finally, finish your look with this crystal handbag from Mango. It's also perfect to carry to a winter wedding!
Outfit 3: New Year’s Eve
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
By Anthropologie Sequin Fringe Skirt
Bring on the sequins. Pair this skirt with your cable-knit sweater for a look that's both festive and cozy.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Mango Metallic heel shoes
These silver Mango heels are a fun addition to this New Year's outfit.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
H&M Sequined Shoulder Bag
This sequin shoulder bag is perfect for New Year's Eve. Plus, wear it with a plain black dress on another holiday occasion.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
MAKEUP BY MARIO Mario's Lip Lift Kit
For a pop of color, finish this look with a red lip from Makeup By Mario.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
Have a brunch date on the calendar? Wear your cable-knit sweater with these comfortable relaxed jeans for an effortless weekend look.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Birkenstock Boston shearling clogs
These shearling clogs are both on-trend and comfortable and we love them paired with a relaxed jean.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
gorjana Brooklyn Earrings
Add these gorjana earrings to complete your look.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Cole Haan Grand Ambition Bucket Bag
Price: $199.95 • 42% SavingsCole HaanOriginal: $350
This bucket bag is great for throwing all of your weekend essentials.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Gap Duvet Wrap Puffer Coat
Price: $71.04 • 52% SavingsGapOriginal: $149 Use promo codes FLASH and ADDIT
Finish this look with a wrap puffer, like this on-sale style from Gap.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
RÓEN BEAUTY Kiss My Liquid Lip Balm
Don't forget your lip balm! This one from RÓEN BEAUTY is a "hybrid lip gloss with zero stickiness," Credo's website explains.
Additional cable-knit sweater picks
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
L.L. Bean Women's Double L Cable Sweater, Crewneck
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Gap Cable-Knit Crewneck Sweater
Price: $33.58 • 51% SavingsGapOriginal: $69.95 Use promo codes FLASH and ADDIT
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.