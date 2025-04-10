HBO's hit show "The Last of Us" gripped fans with its action-packed, emotionally charged first season and they are patiently awaiting the season two debut on Sunday, April 13.
To celebrate, Wrangler has launched a clothing collection of jeans, jackets and shirts that encapsulate the gritty, Western-influenced aesthetic made famous by stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.
The first of two drops from the collection are out today, and act as a tribute to the American West and specifically Wyoming, where Joel (Pascal) and Ellie (Ramsey) left things off at the end of the first season.
Wrangler nods to that scenery with a cowboy-cut denim jacket made to withstand rugged terrain, while a similarly cut denim shirt offers a timeless piece whether worn alone or layered.
And for those who aren't out all day working the ranch or fending off apocalyptic conditions, the denim in the collection is pre-distressed for a well-worn look and feel from the first wear.
The second drop is set to follow in just a few weeks, and features camouflage, pocket tees and utility-inspired cargo pants, all an homage to the Pacific Northwest where the show's action will take place this season. You can preview these pieces below and sign up for emails to be notified when they launch.
Shop the Wrangler x "The Last of Us" collaboration below!
