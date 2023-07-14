Sephora's skin care sale, which kicked off earlier this month, is still going strong -- but not for long.
There are only two days left to save up to 50% on top skin care brands, including FOREO, Clinique and more.
Each day, new deals become available, such as 50% off Clinique's overnight face mask and the Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover. There's also a discount on FOREO's mini cleansing device, which comes in several colors, including a Barbie-inspired pink.
Continue below to shop our picks!
