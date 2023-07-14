Sephora's skin care sale, which kicked off earlier this month, is still going strong -- but not for long.

There are only two days left to save up to 50% on top skin care brands, including FOREO, Clinique and more.

Each day, new deals become available, such as 50% off Clinique's overnight face mask and the Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover. There's also a discount on FOREO's mini cleansing device, which comes in several colors, including a Barbie-inspired pink.

MORE: Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023: An early look at deals to watch

Continue below to shop our picks!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

July 14

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
CLINIQUE Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturizer
Sephora

CLINIQUE Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturizer

Price: $45 25% SavingsSephora

Original: $60
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
CLINIQUE Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover
Sephora

CLINIQUE Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover

Price: $28.50 25% SavingsSephora

Original: $38
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
CLINIQUE All About Eyes Rich Eye Cream
Sephora

CLINIQUE All About Eyes Rich Eye Cream

Price: $28.50 25% SavingsSephora

Original: $38
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
CLINIQUE Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+
Sephora

CLINIQUE Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+

Price: $24.38 24% SavingsSephora

Original: $32.50
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
CLINIQUE Exfoliating Face Scrub
Sephora

CLINIQUE Exfoliating Face Scrub

Price: $19.50 25% SavingsSephora

Original: $26
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
CLINIQUE Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel
Sephora

CLINIQUE Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel

Price: $24.38 24% SavingsSephora

Original: $32.50
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
CLINIQUE Moisture Surge Overnight Face Mask
Sephora

CLINIQUE Moisture Surge Overnight Face Mask

Price: $32.25 25% SavingsSephora

Original: $43
Shop Now

July 15

On July 15, shop deals on fresh at Sephora.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
fresh Floral Recovery Overnight Mask with Squalane
Sephora

fresh Floral Recovery Overnight Mask with Squalane

Price: $69   From: Sephora

Shop Now

Deals available through July 15

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
FOREO LUNA 4 go Facial Cleansing &#38; Massaging Device
Sephora

FOREO LUNA 4 go Facial Cleansing & Massaging Device

Price: $125.30 30% SavingsSephora

Original: $179
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Algenist ALIVE Prebiotic Balancing Moisturizer SPF 15
Sephora

Algenist ALIVE Prebiotic Balancing Moisturizer SPF 15

Price: $20 50% SavingsSephora

Original: $40
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
FOREO LUNA 4 go Facial Cleansing &#38; Massaging Device
Sephora

FOREO LUNA 4 go Facial Cleansing & Massaging Device

Price: $90.30 30% SavingsSephora

Original: $129
Shop Now