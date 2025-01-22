Tuckernuck is the perfect place to browse when you want to inject sophistication and style into your wardrobe, and right now you can do so on a budget thanks to the brand's once-yearly sample sale!
Shop deals in every category from chic leather outerwear to demure tweed dresses reminiscent of Jackie O herself. Shoes and accessories are also scattered throughout the extensive 58 pages of deals, with standouts like the French Sole Baton Heels jumping off the page for chic dressers in the know.
The sale also includes designer names like Chloe and Cult Gaia popping up with rare and steep discounts applied, so if you've been on the hunt for that brand-name piece to treat yourself, now is the time to jump on it.
This sale only lasts now through Jan. 24 with more than 3,500 styles on sale. You don't need a code, and all available sizes are included (not the standard 0-2-4 you see at many sample sales!).
Click through now to find your favorites before they sell out!
